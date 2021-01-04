Susan Lucci, 73, Celebrates 'New Beginnings' In High-Heels & A Strapless Sundress

Susan Lucci was in high spirits in her latest Instagram video, in which she enjoyed some new beginnings outdoors while frolicking in a cute outfit, defying her 73 years.

The former daytime star walked in a green garden surrounded by decorative grasses, shrubs, and other plants. She wore a mixed media strapless sundress with orange animal print, blue, black, and white designs. The footage featured her walking through a break in the plants as her maxi gown flowed around her fit legs. The garment's low back showcased her toned shoulders and arms. She accessorized with a bracelet and a large ring.

She turned around, revealing a fitted top that flared just below her bust. The high-low hemline ended just above her knees in the front. Lucci also had on a stylish and matching black mask, worn to protect her from COVID-19. The twirl also revealed a pair of high heel sandals. The soap star wore her highlighted hair loose, and it flowed around her shoulders from a side part. The front featured a fringe across her forehead, and shorter layers framed her face.

At the end of the clip, Lucci held out the dress slightly and then looked back over her shoulder and waved at the camera. She encouraged her followers to enjoy themselves and dress up just because in 2021. The post received at least 28,800 views, and thousands of Instagram users expressed their appreciation by hitting the "like" button. At least 150 also took the time to leave an uplifting message for the 73-year-old actress.

"The divine Susan Lucci! You look amazing in that dress. Simply stunning, Susan. Where are you going? More importantly, where can I get that outfit," wondered one devotee who added several red heart-eye emoji.

"Susan, don't ever change. You are an inspiration. I have watched you since I was a little girl. My mom also. I had asthma. Whenever I was sick, and I would be in the hospital or at home," a second fan remembered, and the soap star replied.

"Thank you so much for sharing your story with me. I can't tell you how much it means to me," she wrote, including several sparkling hearts.

"Beautiful way to say goodbye to 2020 and say hello to 2021!!" wrote a third along with a rose and a heart.

"I am Erica Kane, Jr.!!" a fourth Instagram user noted, referencing the iconic All My Children character that Lucci portrayed on the now-defunct ABC sudser.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, both AMC alums, plan to reboot the show into a primetime version called Pine Valley.