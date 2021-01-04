Anthony Fauci Says There Is A 'Glimmer Of Hope' Amid Increased Vaccine Distribution

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ABC's This Week on Sunday and expressed some optimism about the trajectory of coronavirus vaccinations in the United States, The Daily Caller reported.

"What we need to catch up with now is getting into people's arms because there's now about 4 million," he said.

"We wanted to get to 20 million. But some little glimmer of hope is that in the last 72 hours they've gotten 1.5 million doses into people's arms which is an average of about 500,000 a day, which is much better than the beginning when it was much, much less than that."

Fauci continued to say that the country is still not where it needs to be with its vaccine distribution and acknowledged that the initial promise of 20 million preparations distributed by the end of 2020 did not come to fruition. He continued to note that there have been a few missteps in the process, which he said was "understandable" Nevertheless, the infectious disease expert expressed optimism that the country can reach this point if it focuses on accelerating the process.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13,071,925 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been distributed to date, and 4,225,756 people have received their first of two doses.

Forbes claimed that the U.S.'s vaccine rollout has been "bumpy." The publication noted that the country's infection total has often exceeded the daily rate of first dose vaccinations and said that it will take years to vaccinate all Americans at their current rate of preparation administrations. The news outlet argued that the purported lag stems from both supply and demand issues.

"But, ultimately resolving supply and demand issues related to a public good like the Covid-19 vaccine requires adequate planning and logistics."

Ashish K. Jha, a professor and Dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, argued that a significant factor in the bumpy rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is the lack of planning for what happens after the preparations arrive in states.

Donald Trump's administration notably did not establish a national plan for vaccine distribution and left it up to states to handle the logistics of the rollouts. Given the states' purported lack of capacity for this process, Forbes suggested that pharmacies, hospitals, and long-term care facilities have been left scrambling.

As The Inquisitr reported, American officials allegedly admitted that millions of coronavirus vaccinations were being withheld as part of a deployment strategy. Reports of the alleged holding came as governors and other health officials expressed frustration at the low number of vaccines they received.