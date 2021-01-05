Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Flat Tummy In A Colorful Crop Top & Skirt, Promises She's Still 'Bad'

It may be a new year, but not much has changed for Stassie Karanikolaou.

The model and BFF of Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account on Saturday, January 2 to assure her 9.5 million followers that she was still "as bad as [she] was in 2020" in a sizzling new post that added some serious heat to her page. The upload included a total of three snaps that saw Stassie looking absolutely incredible in a colorful two-piece set while posing on a beautiful beach.

The first image was taken at a distance, capturing almost a full-length look at the brunette bombshell as she stood with her feet in the soft white sand. She posed with her hands on top of her head and pursed her lips in a sensual manner while gazing at the camera in front of her with an intense and sultry stare.

A stunning view of the calm ocean filled up the background behind her, while the near-cloudless sky was illuminated slightly by the remnants of the golden sun. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was the 23-year-old herself that seemed to get her followers going as she showed off her flawless physique in a gorgeous crop top-and-skirt combo from With Jean that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The set included a wrap-style top that boasted a bold red, green, pink, yellow, and white color scheme that popped against Stassie's deep tan. The number was strapless, offering a peek at the model's toned arms and shoulders while its low-cut bandeau neckline teased a peek at her ample cleavage. It fit snugly over her voluptuous chest and cut off right at her rib cage, leaving her taut stomach and abs well on display for her followers to admire.

Stassie also sported a midi skirt in the same bright pattern. The garment fit her lower half like a glove, clinging tightly to her curvy hips and booty as she worked the camera. It also had a drawstring waistband that was cinched tightly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

The second shot caught the beauty in the same place on the shore, though she placed her hands over her hips while gazing off into the distance with a sultry gaze. The final shot provided an up-close look at her toned midsection, likely getting even more pulses racing along the way.

The triple-pic update proved to be a major hit, racking up over 860,000 likes in less than a day's time. Thousands hit up the comments section as well to show some love for the star.

"I love this fit," one person wrote.

"U ARE PERFECT BABY," praised another fan.

"Pretty and sexy," a third follower gushed.

"Bad is beautiful," added a fourth admirer.

This was Stassie's first post of the new year. Previously, the star sent temperatures soaring as she displayed her bombshell physique in a set of pink satin lingerie that showed some serious skin. The seductive snap proved to be another hit, earning nearly 613,000 likes and 1,673 comments to date.