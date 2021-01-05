Gabby Allen Shows Off Her Booty And Belly Bloat In Thong Bikini

Gabby Allen rocked a teeny bikini to show her fans that her abs don't always have the washboard appearance seen in many of her social media photos. On Sunday, the fitness model took to Instagram to reveal what her belly looks like when she experiences a little bloating.

In her caption, Gabby wrote that she was trying to take "before" photos for her new online fitness program when she noticed her "baby bloat." Instead of trying to hide it or waiting it out, she decided to use her small belly bulge as an opportunity to stick to one of her New Year's resolutions. She confessed that she lacks self-confidence sometimes, which has made it difficult for her to show a lot of "realness" on her IG page. However, she hopes to change this in 2021.

Gabby's bloat was nowhere to be seen in the first of three videos that she shared. The former Love Island star was clad in a red bikini that included a fixed triangle top and a pair of thong bottoms with strappy sides. She was shown backing away from a camera inside her living room so that she stood directly in front of it. Her tummy looked taut and toned, and her muscular quads were also on display. Her stomach still appeared flat when she turned to the side so that her pert booty was angled toward the camera. She continued showing off her fit physique from other angles while tugging on the sides of her bottoms.

In her second video, she was shown rubbing her belly while facing forward. She then turned to the side to reveal how her tummy curved outward a bit. She briefly turned her back to her viewers again before concluding the clip by smiling and rolling her eyes.

Gabby's third slide was a selfie video that demonstrated how she could dramatically alter her stomach's appearance. She noted that camera angles come into play, and she also appeared to relax her muscles, which allowed her bloat to hide their definition.

The fitness trainer's followers used the comments section to let her know how much they appreciated her post.

"This is so refreshing to see and read. Thank you for being you! More posts like this are definitely welcomed. You're amazing," wrote one fan.

"Thank you for sharing! Seeing that someone who is insanely fit with an amazing figuring still experiences bloating makes me feel so much better about mine!" another admirer wrote.

"We are all human! It's beautiful to see the realness girl," a third message read.

Gabby previously addressed her struggles with body image in a post that she shared during her Dubai getaway. It included a bikini pic that was snapped after she had taken a break from exercising during her vacation, and she admitted that she had a "meltdown" over the way she looked and felt.