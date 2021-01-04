Alexa Dellanos Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy String Bikini For Sizzling Mirror Selfie Snapped In St. Barths

Alexa Dellanos is starting the new year off in style. The social media influencer has been spending a few days in St. Barths, where she snapped a sizzling selfie that she shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon.

The busty blond posed in front of a gorgeous rattan mirror in the January 2 addition to her feed. She angled her hips to the side while holding her cell phone up next to her head. She kept her eyes focused on its screen to ensure that she would capture the image at the perfect angle. She included a geotag in the post to indicate that she was on the beautiful island of St. Barths, and noted in the caption that the tropical spot was where she was "happiest."

Being in the Caribbean, it should come as no surprise that Alexa was sporting a scanty bikini as she snapped the steamy selfie. She wore a sexy pink-and-black leopard-print two-piece from Lotus Couture that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves. The swimsuit included a halter-style top with thin straps that tied tightly around her neck, leaving her toned arms and shoulders bare for her followers to admire. The number also boasted a set of impossibly tiny cups that teased a hint of underboob, while its daringly low-cut scoop neckline left her ample cleavage well on display.

Alexa's matching bikini bottoms just barely made it into the frame, though it wasn't hard to tell that the garment was just as risque. The piece covered up only what was necessary of the model's lower half, offering a peek at her curvy hips and toned thighs as she worked the lens. It had a low-rise waistband that was knotted in dainty bows on either side of her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The star added a slew of accessories to her barely there swimwear look, including a gold watch and trendy necklace stack that drew even more attention to her ample chest. She perched a pair of oversized sunglasses on top of her platinum locks as well, which were gathered to one side of her shoulder.

Fans certainly seemed delighted with the latest glimpse at Alexa's smoking-hot bikini body and did not hesitate to let their admiration be known in the comments section.

"Gorgeous girl," one person wrote.

Another fan called Alexa "a queen."

"You always looking so beautiful it's incredible," a third follower remarked.

"Wifey goals," a fourth admirer quipped.

The post has also racked up more than 45,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live.