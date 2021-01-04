'Avengers: Endgame' Fan Theory Explains One Of The Film's Biggest Goofs Surrounding Ant-Man

Avengers: Endgame might be over a year and a half old, but that hasn't stopped MCU fans from dissecting every frame. Loyal fans are still searching for easter eggs and coming up with theories that have never been discussed before. A new fan theory has popped up on Reddit that explains one of the movie's biggest goofs.

With a three-hour-and-two-minute runtime, there were bound to be some errors in the Russo brothers-directed flick. Possibly the biggest error was the appearance of two Ant-Mans during the film's epic final battle. When Scott Lang shrunk back into his tiny form alongside Hope van Dyne, the two flew to the van that contained the smaller quantum tunnel. While Scott attempted to hotwire the van, the battle continued as Hawkeye passed off the Infinity Gauntlet to Black Panther. While T'Challa is fighting off some of Thanos's army, a giant Ant-Man can be seen in the background fighting off villains himself.

This was either a major editing mistake or a subtle hint at two Ant-Mans, who will be revealed later in Phase 4. It's more than likely the former, but Redditor u/hockeytalkie is explaining how this could be explained in future films if the powers-that-be at Marvel Studios want to address the gaffe rather than ignore it.

The theory suggests that two Ant-Mans are fighting in the final battle, and one of them is Luis, played by Michael Pena.

"Luis has professed a desire to get a suit of his own in the past, and we know there are multiple Ant-Man suits out there to be had," the theory says.

It also suggests that Luis acquired a second suit during the five-year gap between Infinity War and Endgame, and he is trying to carry on Scott's legacy since he is presumed dead from the snap. Scott and Luis meet somewhere before the events of Endgame, with the latter being shocked that his friend is actually still alive. Scott then fills in his pal on the time heist plan, which encouraged Luis to travel to the Avengers compound to help the heroes of his own volition.

He happens upon Thanos's attack and puts on his own suit to help fight the army. It is also suggested that Luis's Ant-Man is the one who shrinks down and saves a trapped Hulk, War-Machine, and Rocket who are about to drown as they are buried under the destroyed compound.

Many Redditors supported the speculation and said it could be the way Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania explains the Endgame mistake. Others pointed out some issues, saying Paul Rudd's voice can clearly be heard as he's on his way to save Hulk, War-Machine, and Rocket. The theorist says Rudd's Ant-Man attempts to save his trapped friends, but Luis is the one who comes in to rescue everyone after Scott fails.