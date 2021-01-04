Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Thong Bodysuit With Thigh-High Pink Boots

Buxom blond Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share -- a sizzling snap in which she rocked a daring bodysuit and boots. The photo was taken indoors in a neutral space, with white walls behind her and wooden flooring underneath her. Pale gray kitchen cabinets were visible to her right, and the neutral backdrop provided the perfect spot for her ensemble to pop.

Abby's outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she indicated that by tagging the company's Instagram page in the picture itself. She posed with her back to the camera, showing off her peachy posterior in the sexy look.

The bodysuit featured short sleeves crafted from a pink fabric, and they left her slender arms and much of her back exposed. The majority of the garment was white, and it looked stunning against her bronzed skin. The piece also featured no legs and a thong-style bottom portion. In a previous Instagram update, Abby showed the front of the look and revealed that the bodysuit had the word "Baby" written across the chest. That post can be seen here.

She paired the daring attire with thigh-high pink boots with stiletto heels. The footwear added several inches to her height, and the boots had a slightly slouchy fit that added some edge to the ensemble.

Abby's long blond locks were swept up in a high ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face.

She kept her accessories simple, adding a delicate bracelet on one wrist, and she posed with her hands resting on her thighs, her legs spread slightly more than shoulder-width in order to showcase her sculpted stems. She glanced seductively over her shoulder in the shot, keeping her lips partly pursed as she flaunted her flawless figure.

Her fans couldn't get enough of the steamy share, and the post received over 32,900 likes within four hours of going live. It also racked up 756 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"Those legs!! I want to massage them so badly. Right up to the top. They are gorgeous as are you," one fan wrote flirtatiously.

"You look amazing," another follower chimed in.

"You are such a beautiful woman," a third fan commented.

"Looks like 2021 is looking up," another person remarked, including a long string of flame emoji in the compliment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby snapped a sultry selfie while wearing a tiny bikini that covered barely anything at all. The bottoms were a high-cut style that stretched high over her hips, and her top was little more than a strip of pink fabric that left a serious amount of cleavage and underboob on display.