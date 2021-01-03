Trending Stories
January 3, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Daily Spoilers For The Week Of January 4: Liam & Steffy's Ultimate Decision
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 4 reveal that Steffy Forrester's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) bombshell news will have far-reaching consequences. In the meantime, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) gives Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) her answer, causing Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) to act out. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) face an insurmountable challenge.

Monday, January 4 – Liam Stunned By Pregnancy Revelation

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) makes a shameful discovery when he finds out that Liam witnessed him at his lowest point. The designer finds out that Liam saw him kissing the mannequin.

At the cliff house, Liam is stunned by Steffy's pregnancy bombshell. He doesn't know how to react to her revelation.

Tuesday, January 5 – Steffy Changes Her Tune

Steffy changes it up for the first time since she and Liam slept together. She had been begging him to keep their secret but may decide that it's time for them to confess now that she is expecting their baby.

Paris decides not to take the job offer after Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) demands she leave town. As seen in the tweet below, Zoe made Paris feel unwelcome. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) blasts her for putting her selfishness ahead of her sister's job opportunity.

Wednesday, January 6 – Liam & Steffy's Ultimate Decision

Liam and Steffy make a life-changing decision that will shape the future of their family. As seen in the video below, they have a lot to discuss. They need to be in agreement because the futures of their families are at stake.

Thomas hates that his psychotic episode put Hope's marriage under strain. He apologizes to her for the pain he indirectly caused her.

Thursday, January 7 – Zende Chases Paris

Liam tells Hope that he needs to talk to her about something important. He then stalls with the news which sends her into panic mode. Has Hope's sixth sense kicked in?

Zende chases after Paris, according to The TV Guide. The social worker is leaving town and not taking the job offer from Forrester Foundations. Paris reveals she's leaving because her sister doesn't want her there anymore. After she goes, the designer catches up with her and begs her to change her mind.

Friday, January 8 – The Truth Comes Out

Liam and Hope face an insurmountable challenge. Will they overcome this hurdle, or is this the end of Lope?

In the meantime, Steffy faces a similar situation. When Finn opens up about his desire for the future, she feels guilty. Should she tell him the truth about her pregnant state or will she continue to lie to him? How will Finn react to her news?

