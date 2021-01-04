Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Alexa Collins Poses Seductively In A Fuzzy Crop Top For Latest Instagram Share
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share -- a sultry double update in which she posed behind the wheel of a sleek sports car. The ensemble she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she tagged the company's own Instagram page in the post.

Alexa was perched in the driver's seat of a car with a sleek black interior and had a Louis Vuitton bag resting on the passenger's seat beside her. She looked casual, yet sexy in a cropped sweater crafted from a fuzzy blue material. The garment dipped low in the middle and had a twist wrap detail over her chest, drawing attention to her ample assets and showing off just a hint of cleavage. A sliver of her toned stomach was visible as well, as the garment ended just below her breasts.

The piece had long sleeves with a cuff near her slender wrists, and one side of the sweater had slipped down her shoulder, adding a seductive vibe to the image. She paired the top with sweatpants in a darker shade of blue with a hint of an abstract pattern. The bottoms were also cuffed at the ankles and had rhinestone lettering all the way down one side.

Alexa finished off the look with a few accessories, including a printed bucket hat that she placed atop her long blond locks, which were styled in tousled waves. She had on a pair of black Balenciaga slides with the brand's name written in hot pink lettering, and also wore a delicate necklace.

Alexa kept her gaze focused on the camera in the first slide. In the second image, she leaned forward slightly in her seat, her lips parted as she continued to serve up a sultry stare.

Her fans loved the update, and the post received over 4,100 likes as well as 72 comments in just one hour.

"You are so beautiful," one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

"Absolutely gorgeous," another follower chimed in.

"Beautiful woman," a third person remarked, including a heart-eyes emoji in the compliment.

"Dream goddess," another added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa tantalized her eager audience with a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a three-piece lingerie set crafted from a lacy blue fabric. The bra, underwear and garter belt showcased her fit figure to perfection, and the vibrant hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.