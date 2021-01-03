Trending Stories
January 3, 2021
Olivia Munn, 40, Shows Off In A Thong Bikini To End Vacation: 'Time For Me To Put On Clothes And Go Home'
nsfw
Nathan Francis

Olivia Munn is ready to bring her extended tropical vacation to an end — but not before giving her Instagram followers one last glimpse of her bikini body.

The actress and television host took to the social media site to share some of the highlights of her holiday trip, a getaway that saw her rocking some very revealing swimwear and even posing topless. She took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to post a photo collage showing some of her time on the water. The image showed Polaroid-style photos of Munn wearing a light-colored thong swimsuit bottom as she enjoyed a day out on the water. The series included a close-up image of her face.

In a caption to the side of the snaps, Munn wrote that her vacation is now coming to an end.

"Alright... it's time for me to put on clothes and go home," she wrote.

Olivia Munn poses on the red carpet.
Getty Images | Randy Shropshire

Munn shared pictures of the beautiful setting a few times before the send-off. The stories included some other snaps of the luxurious home where she spent the trip, including a photo of a hammock on a large open porch that overlooked the glistening water. In another, she stood wearing a tiny purple two-piece swimsuit and a surprised look on her face, saying she was shocked to find that her favorite drink was all gone.

"I didn't see a ghost," she commented.

"I just realized this was our last watermelon Poppi."
Munn has gotten a lot of attention for the tropical getaway, which lasted through Christmas and New Year's Day. In one racy post shared last week, she wore a tiny swimsuit bottom but lost the top, wearing an open shirt that showed off plenty of cleavage but kept her just covered enough to remain within Instagram's rules against nudity.

The short video was a viral hit, racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and plenty of gushing comments.

Munn posted plenty of other photos and videos from the trip with her group of friends, whom she referred to as her "second family." She made sure to mix in some purposely less-revealing photos as well. In one of her stories, she shared a snap of some kiwi and other bright fruits that were sliced up and served on a plate. In the caption, she let fans know that she was sharing something other than her bikini body.

"Something different from a bikini pic," Munn wrote beneath the image.

