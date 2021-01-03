Tahlia Hall Shows Off Insane Curves In Gray Lingerie

Tahlia Hall gave her Instagram fans something to talk about on Sunday, January 3, when she shared a new sizzling hot update. The Australian model looked nothing short of gorgeous in her scanty Fashion Nova set, which flaunted her bodacious curves.

Tahlia sported a gray bra with a plunging neckline that dipped low on her chest, displaying a nice view of her décolletage. The tight fit of her undergarment made her cleavage pop, which some viewers pointed out in the comments. The brand's signature logo was printed on the white stretchable band that hugged her midriff, and the sleeveless design highlighted her slim arms.

She wore matching bottoms that sat high on her slim waist just below her navel, highlighting her toned midsection, particularly her taut stomach. Like the top, the panties had a white stretchable band with the logo printed in black. Its high leg cuts helped accentuate her curvy hips and showed a generous amount of skin.

In the saucy snapshot, Tahlia was snapped indoors in nothing but her underwear. She chose her bedroom for the intimate photoshoot session, and the bright, well-lit place was conducive for indoor photography. The all-white walls also helped bring some light to the area.

The famous influencer could be seen sitting on the edge of the bed with her thighs closed. The blanket and pillows were seen behind her. The babe raised her right hand to tuck some strands of hair behind her ears, while her other hand rested on the mattress. She leaned slightly to the side while gazing at the camera with an intense gaze and pouty lips.

Tahlia wore her blond hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands with a side part. She let her medium-length locks fall over her shoulders, grazing her chest. She sported a pair of stud earrings, a thin necklace, and several bracelets.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote about the new Fashion Nova set that she wore, and she also gave credit to the online retailer by tagging their Instagram page in both the caption and the picture.

The latest upload has been liked more than 24,800 times. It also received over 230 comments in less than a day. Many of her online admirers dropped compliments in the comments section, while countless others raved about her fantastic figure and ample assets, expressing their thoughts in words and emoji.

"You are insanely gorgeous! You have the most beautiful eyes and face shape," one of her fans wrote.

"You face stands out amongst millions of pretty ladies. Your beauty cannot be described in words alone," gushed another admirer.

"What a sexy body you have. I also adore the new haircut," a third follower commented.