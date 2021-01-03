Trending Stories
January 3, 2021
Singer SZA Heats Up Instagram With Nude Selfie: 'My Mama Prolly Gon Make Me Delete'
nsfw
Nathan Francis

SZA's fans seem thrilled with the nude snap she shared on Instagram this weekend, even if the singer's mother isn't so happy about it.

The singer took to the social media site on Saturday to share an assortment of photos that included one where she was fully nude and standing in front of a full-length mirror. The selfie showed SZA posing in what appeared to be a bedroom, with an open suitcase and clothing spread out across the floor around her feet. She stood slightly to the side, showing off her backside but holding her arm across her chest to remain just covered enough to stay within the bounds of the site's rules against overt nudity.

In the caption, SZA wrote that she felt the need to share the racy snaps, even if her family wouldn't be so happy about it.

"My mama prolly gon make me delete but I ain't wanna take these into 2021," she wrote.

The Instagram post, which may be NSFW for some viewers, can be seen here.

SZA performs at a concert.
Getty Images | Craig Barritt

There were some other revealing pictures in the series. She stood topless in one photo, once again placing her hand across her chest to stay strategically covered. In another shot, SZA rocked a blue bikini while standing on a rock in front of a waterfall, showing off her curves as she flashed a big smile.

There were also some less racy images mixed in with the assortment, including one where SZA wore a T-shirt with a picture of two brown bears. In another, she stood outside in a large white T-shirt and a floral-patterned bucket hat, taking in the sun.

The post was a huge hit with SZA's fans, racking up more than 1.5 million likes and attracting plenty of compliments from her followers.

"You are forever my favourite person in this world," one person wrote.

"What a goddess you are," commented another.

The photos were also a hit with some others famous for their racy snaps. Emily Ratajkowski, a model known for sharing nude images on Instagram, had some high praise for the series.

"Every single one is a hit," she commented.

SZA is no stranger to sharing revealing images on her social media, either. As The Inquisitr reported, she shared another series of revealing snaps last month that included her rocking a bikini in front of a mirror. This post was just as popular with her 7.6 million followers, garnering more than 1 million likes.

