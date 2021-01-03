Trending Stories
January 3, 2021
Sasha Ferro Rocks A Tiny Green Bikini While Sitting In The Sand
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Sasha Ferro made her 1.3 million followers happy with a brand new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 3. The social media star spent some time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a green two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

Longtime followers know that the model loves spending time outdoors, especially near the sea. In the brand new photo, Sasha was snapped enjoying the sunny weather in her scanty ensemble on a beach in Miami, Florida, as the geotag noted.

She sat directly on the fine, white sand with her thighs parted and legs tucked under her body. The babe placed her hands in between her thighs as she tilted her head to the side and closed her eyes, seemingly feeling the gentle sea breeze. Her sun-kissed skin glowed in the bright sunshine.

Several buildings and lush greenery were visible in the background. The bright blue sky was also evident in the shot.

Sasha flaunted her curves in a tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured padded cups that strained against her shapely chest. Notably, they were cut so small that a hint of her underboob could be seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline also exposed a great deal of her cleavage. Thin straps clung to her shoulders and provided support for the piece, highlighting her slim arms.

She sported a pair of matching low-cut bottoms, which allowed her to show off her toned midsection. Some viewers gushed over how flat her stomach looked, while others raved over her abs. The high-cut design helped accentuate her curvy hips.

Sasha accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings and two rings. She styled her straight, brunette locks in a center part.

In the caption, Sasha wrote something in Spanish. As per Google Translate, she mentioned the new year will be different, much better than the previous one. She also added that she will be very focused on this year.

Like many of her shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 81,000 likes and 630-plus comments in less than a day. Countless fans and followers dropped various messages and compliments, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

"You are so beautiful. I admire you a lot and you are my role model. Whatever you do, I will always support you," one of her fans wrote.

"I wish this is my view today instead of snow. You are so dreamy," praised another follower.

"Sexier than any woman on this planet," a third user added.

