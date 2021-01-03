Angeline Varona Flaunts Perky Cleavage & Tiny Waist In Steamy Bathroom Selfie

Angeline Varona wowed her fans on Saturday, January 2, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Latina influencer rocked a sparkly bikini that showcased her bodacious curves as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie.

In the first snap, Angeline was dressed in scanty swimwear inside her bathroom, standing in front of a big mirror. She occupied mostly one side of the frame, popping her hip to the side with her legs parted and one knee bent. She held her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her shoulder. The babe hung her right arm by her side, grazing her pert behind with her hand while gazing into the screen as she took the selfie.

The second pic showed Angeline in a similar stance. This time, she raised her right hand to the back of her head, holding her locks in place.

The Bang Energy model sported a sparkly bikini top with triangle-style cups that were cut so small they failed to cover the entirety of her shapely bust. However, the cups were padded, which obscured her nipples from exposure. The plunging neckline allowed her to showcase an ample amount of her cleavage, while the floss-like straps tied behind her neck for support. Another pair of strings were secured around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The scanty thong consisted of a tiny piece of V-shaped fabric that covered only what was necessary. The waistline sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her toned midsection, particularly her flat tummy. Its high leg cuts helped highlight her slender hips, as well as her lean legs. Notably, the strings that were tied on the sides helped emphasize her small waist.

Angeline wore her brunette hair down in a center part and opted for a straight hairstyle, letting the long strands fall down her back. She sported minimal accessories with her sexy ensemble, so as not to distract her fans too much. She wore a name necklace, a bangle, and a thin ring.

In the caption, the internet personality wrote something about the new year and added a flexed biceps emoji.

The brand new social media share earned more than 130,000 likes and upward of 1,400 comments in just under a day. Some of her avid online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest eye-catching uploads, while countless others were speechless and opted to use a mix of emoji to express their admiration.

"So sexy!! Happy New Year! I hope this year brings you lots of joy and happiness. Have a blessed 2021, Angie," a fan wrote.

"WOW! You started 2021 with a new lit post again," praised another follower.