Pigtailed Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Booty In Frilly Bloomer Bottoms And Squats Down: 'Eye Contact'

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer made "eye contact" with the camera in her latest set of sexy snapshots, but many of her Instagram followers' eyes were likely drawn to her partially bare derrière.

The model beautifully showcased her killer curves in an all-white ensemble from Revolve. While her bottoms were crafted out of thick sweater fabric, they clearly weren't designed to protect her from the elements. They were a pair of tiny shorts designed to look like frilly bloomers. They featured a wide ribbed waistband, rows of ruffles, and a cheeky back that left a considerable amount of Hannah's peachy booty uncovered.

While her matching top was cropped to expose her midriff, it provided a lot more coverage than her bottoms. More flirty ruffles trimmed the shirt's high neck and the cuffs of its long sleeves, and it featured eyelet detailing and a geometric pattern all over. The piece was formfitting, so it displayed the shape of Hannah's busty chest.

The model completed her outfit with a pair of white cowboy boots with black block heels. Her footwear had mid-calf shafts decorated with an embroidered western pattern. she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Hannah's golden locks were parted to one side and styled in messy braided pigtails. In her first photo, she wore the plaits pulled in front of her shoulders, revealing their curled ends. Two straight tendrils framed her stunning face. A small smile formed on her full lips as she stared at the camera with her big hazel eyes. She was initially only shown from the top of her thighs up.

For her second pic, she squatted down on a paved walkway in front of a building with gray metal siding. She shot a sultry look as she placed her elbows on her knees and reached up to touch the side of her head with her right hand.

She struck various standing poses in her next three shots, which included side and rear views of her booty-baring bloomers. The Instagram carousel concluded with another pic of Hannah dropping it down low.

The model's sweet and saucy pics proved to be popular with her online admirers, who have liked her post over 45,000 times.

"You are one of the most beautiful women on this planet," one of her fans declared in the comments section.

"The 3rd picture is simply perfection," another opined.

"Spectacular on every level," a third devotee wrote.

"Great way to start off the year!" a fourth message read.

