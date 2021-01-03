Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Flawless Figure In White Miniskirt and Sheer Top

Internet sensation Jilissa Zoltko shared some gorgeous new snapshots of her flawless figure with her 1 million Instagram followers on Saturday, January 2, sending thousands into a frenzy.

The 23-year-old was captured on a lush property for the three-photo series, standing out among her environment as she switched between a few eye-catching poses.

In the first frame, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she cocked one hip and extended her left leg out. She wore a sultry expression on her face and looked directly into the camera's lens. The model emitted a happier energy in the second snapshot, smiling widely as her eyes averted the camera. She posed slightly from her left side in the third photo, as she pouted once more while pushing her chest out.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She sported her almond-shaped nails long with a nude polish.

Jilissa flaunted her killer curves in a scanty ensemble from Revolve, a Los-Angeles based clothing company. Her sheer top, which she wore over a ribbed yellow bra, featured long sleeves, a knotted design in the front, and a plunging neckline that gave way to a clear view of cleavage. The model teamed the garment with a high-waisted white miniskirt that accented her slim core and showcased her curvy hips, pert booty, and toned legs.

She completed the look with white Gucci platform sandals and a beige purse. She accessorized with sunglasses that sat atop her head and small stud earrings.

According to the post's geotag, Jilissa was captured on the island of St. Barths. In the caption, she simply tagged Revolve's Instagram handle.

Saturday's series garnered more than 15,000 likes in just a few hours after going live, appearing to be very popular with social media users. More than 200 fans also conveyed their admiration for the model in the comments section, where they praised her for her body, beauty, and fashionable attire.

"You are always so perfect," one individual commented, adding several heart-eye symbols.

"I love the way you smile because you look so sweet and gorgeous. You are body goals," another admirer chimed in.

"Such a cutie and hottie. Simply stunning," a third fan gushed.

"How beautiful you are when sun kissed," a fourth user added, filling their compliment with pink heart, princess, and sun emoji.

