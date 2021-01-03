Trending Stories
January 3, 2021
Sommer Ray Sizzles While Wearing Skintight Black Vinyl On Instagram
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Instagram celebrity Sommer Ray took to her social media page on Saturday with a trio of images that thrilled her 25.7 million followers. The 24-year-old model appeared ready for a night on the town, and her quip in the caption suggested that tequila may have been on the menu.

The post garnered over 620,000 likes in the course of the afternoon on which it was uploaded.

Sommer tagged her eponymous clothing brand for the outfit, which featured a two-piece ensemble that left fans wanting more. It was made from a stretchy, shiny black fabric that clung to her figure and highlighted all her curves.

The cropped tank top had small triangle cups with a wide, plunging neckline that pushed her pert breasts together to showcase her cleavage. Matching, high-waisted bicycle shorts emphasized the alluring contrast between her slender waist and voluptuous backside — one of Sommer's most well-known physical features.

She had one strap of a Louis Vuitton bag that resembled a tiny backpack slung over her shoulder, which complemented a pair of matching Vuitton ankle boots. The front of the stylish footwear resembled a hiking shoe, but they were made more feminine with square yet petite high heels. She wore them with slouchy gray wool socks.

Sommer also accessorized with silver hoop earrings, rings on almost every finger, and a few delicate chokers, one of which spelled out her name in dangling pendants.

She sat on the edge of a low-slung accent chair upholstered in pale pink velvet. It had a plush, semi-circular back with a scalloped design that descended in height on either side.

Summer posed casually in the close-up snaps. In the first image, she faced the camera head-on with her head tilted to one side and tousled her long, blond mane of curls with the fingertips of one hand. She spread her knees apart and draped her other hand over the corresponding thigh, gazing at the camera with a coquettish expression.

Sommer's Instagram followers were enamored by her sultry appearance and flooded the comments section with praise and a series of affectionate emoji.

"Wow you are the most beautiful and gorgeous girl ever," one fan proclaimed.

"It's the caption for me," a second person teased, who was not the only supporter to mention her clever wordplay.

"You're so gorgeous Sommer I hope that you spent great holidays and that this year will be as amazing as you are Ily so much" a third fan gushed.

