January 3, 2021
Leanna Bartlett Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Blue Lingerie
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Ukrainian beauty Leanna Bartlett sent hearts racing on Saturday, January 2, when she uploaded two new photos of herself for her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old bombshell was photographed on a bed somewhere in Los Angeles, according to the geotag. Leanna struck some very sexy poses as she positioned herself in the center of each frame.

In the first image, she sat back on her shins with her thighs parted as the front of her figure faced the camera. She popped one hip out to show off her curvy physique while touching her top with her left hand. She stared at the camera with a sultry expression. The second photo displayed her from her left side as she grabbed onto her locks and popped out her derrière. She directed her gaze away from the camera's lens that time.

Her long highlighted blond hair looked to be professionally styled in large waves, adding a touch of Hollywood glam to her appearance. Her short nails drew attention as they were painted with a vibrant red polish.

She flaunted her killer curves in a scanty blue lingerie set from Honey Birdette, an intimates brand founded in Australia. Her bra — which featured a satin-lined underwire, transparent crystal tulle, and floral embroidery — called attention to her busty assets, exposing much of her cleavage. Her sheer, cut-out panties were designed with gold hardware and accented her hips and backside.

Leanna completed the look with a pair of sheer thigh-highs with a blue top.

In the post's caption, she engaged with her followers by asking them which photo they liked best. She also credited Mila Zvereva as the photographer behind the sexy shots, before tagging Honey Birdette's Instagram handle.

The content quickly gained traction in the social media sphere as it garnered more than 4,000 likes in just 30 minutes. Additionally, dozens of admirers commented under the post to relay their support for the model, her flawless form, her stunning looks, and her choice of minuscule attire.

"Loving your beautiful body sweetheart," one individual wrote.

"Wow what an incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful goddess," another admirer chimed in.

"How are you the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful," a third fan wanted to know, following with a string of heart-eyes and clapping-hand emoji.

"The definition of perfection. A sweet gorgeous angel wearing a lovely outfit," a fourth person added.

The bombshell has wowed Instagram users on several occasions this week. On Friday, she posted an eye-catching video of herself in a tiny yellow bikini while promoting the fitness supplement beverage, Bang Energy.

