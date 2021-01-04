Molly Sims, 47, Shows Off Her Fantastic Figure In A Ditsy-Print Swimsuit While Posing With Rosé Pool Float

Molly Sims kicked off the New Year with a fun photo shoot that included a large inflatable rosé bottle in lieu of the traditional flute of champagne. The model shared the pic on her Instagram page, where it was an instant hit with her 560,000 followers.

Molly, 47, rose to fame appearing in the pages of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue and walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. It's been almost two decades since she donned her angel wings, but she still isn't shy about flaunting her fantastic physique. In fact, she used the caption of her latest IG update to reveal that she began 2021 feeling like an even "better" version of herself.

The image that Molly posted captured her self-confidence and fun, upbeat attitude. she rocked a one-piece bathing suit that featured a ditsy floral pattern in pink, orange, black, and white. The flirty maillot had ruched cups and a low neckline that showed off her perky chest and flawless décolletage. The sleeves were thin strings that tied on the shoulders for an adjustable fit. The swimsuit's sides were cut high, which accentuated the length of her lean legs. She used a tag to reveal that her beach attire was a design from the Solid and Striped clothing brand.

The Las Vegas actress accessorized with a pair of aviator shades, chunky gold hoop earrings, and a gold necklace that included multiple pendants. Her blond hair was pulled back in a low practical bun.

She stood in profile with her chin tilted up and a smile on her face. With her left hand, she held up a tilted pool float that appeared to be taller than she was. The inflatable raft was shaped like a huge pink bottle of rosé, complete with a label identifying it as such. Molly placed her right hand on the side of her stomach, emphasizing its small size. Her right thigh was positioned slightly in front of the left with her knee bent. This classic pose enhanced the shape of her pert posterior.

Molly's sassy snapshot included a backdrop of blue sky, ocean, and a rocky seashore. Her geotag indicated that it was snapped during her Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas. She's shared a few pictures from her trip, including one that showed her rocking a ribbed two-piece

"This is goals," read a response to her more recent post.

"This is the coolest New Years photo! Love the floaty. Cheers!" another fan wrote.

"Great pic! You look fantastic. And you work on it - so great job! You are motivating!" a third fan remarked.

"Haha! This pic and watching the Las Vegas marathon today makes for the ideal New Year's Day!" a fourth message read.