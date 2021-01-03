Trending Stories
January 3, 2021
Olivia Munn, 40, Shows Off Insane Bikini Body In Cheeky Purple Two-Piece
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

Olivia Munn is showing off her killer bikini body in a series of sexy new Instagram snaps. The Office Christmas Party star wowed her 2.7 million followers on Saturday night when she posted three photos to her timeline in which she rocked an insane purple string bikini with cheeky bottoms. The actress is enjoying a New Year's vacation in a mysterious tropical locale and has been showing her fans her array of hot swimsuits along the way.

The 40-year-old's newest post featured three images of herself sporting the purple bikini as she lounged by the water. The first photo saw the actress walking up some rusty concrete stairs, looking like she just took a dip in the ocean. Olivia was snapped from behind, giving her followers a full glimpse of her pert rump, which was almost entirely exposed from the cheeky bottoms. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail with her strands twisted in a knotty braid.

In the second photo, Olivia sported her cream-colored bucket hat, which she has been rocking all week long. She lay on top of a blue towel and stretched out to show off her fit physique, but she kept her face covered. In the third pic, the X-Men Apocalypse star flipped over and lay on her belly, flashing her booty for a second time. She kicked her legs up in the air as the blue waters shined behind her.

In her caption, Olivia kept things simple with the kite emoji, which had colors that matched her bathing suit. In under an hour, the hot new post brought in over 38,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans complimented her enviable body, as they have been doing all week with each new swimsuit upload.

"That reminds me, I need to work on my squats..." one user joked.

"You're getting everyone all hot and bothered," another wrote.

"I don't want this vacation to end," a third said.

Earlier today, Olivia dazzled her followers in a separate upload in which she appeared to pose completely nude. She sunbathed on a large outdoor bed with a male pal who positioned his head just right to block her bare bum from being exposed. The actress's fans joked in the comments section about the man blocking their view and asked him to move. The friend turned out to be Bryce Pennel, a popular Los Angeles real estate agent who has been enjoying his vacation alongside Olivia and has appeared in some of her snaps from their trip.

