January 3, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Shows Serious Underboob In Knotted, Bandeau Bikini Top
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Model/influencer and noted fitness fanatic Yaslen Clemente continues to bombard her Instagram timeline with snapshots and reels of her sculpted body in skimpy attire. For her latest offering, she dropped a sensuous slideshow featuring two pictures and a short video, all of which teased her 2.5 million followers with an ample showing of underboob.

In the Saturday afternoon post, the 23-year-old Body By Yas proprietor was snapped while wearing a multicolored swim set that featured a knotted, bandeau-style top and string bikini bottoms that covered little beyond the more intimate areas of her midsection.

Clemente captioned the share by imploring her fans to click through to the last slide for the full-motion clip. She also tagged her own personal swimwear boutique, Bikinis By Yas, as the brand behind her skimpy suit in the uploaded spread.

Fans loved Clemente's ultra-revealing update, double-tapping the multi-slider to the tune of 40,000-plus likes in just a few short hours. Meanwhile, the comments section was overrun with an outpouring of support from the model's enamored admirers.

"This girl is what I wanted for Christmas," confessed one impressed person.

"You always look beautiful," wrote a second smitten supporter, who also referred to Clemente as a "princess."

"Your beauty is rare like a unicorn!" appraised a third fan.

"Oh my," exclaimed a fourth follower.

"That third swipe was worth it [tongue emoji]."
Both still shots showed Clemente sitting on a cushioned bench amid multiple trees, lush vegetation and clear, blue skies. She leaned back as she was snapped, bracing the weight of her upper body behind her with both arms. In the meantime, her thighs were spread to reveal her mini ruched bottoms, which were bound on both sides with looping knots.

Clemente's skimpy ensemble featured an exotic floral print in yellow, pink, magenta and different shades of blue. The brightly hued garments provided a high level of contrast to her tanned physique while putting her perky assets on display.

Her blond-and-brown hair flowed out on both sides from a middle part, tickling her shoulders at its ends. Meanwhile, her full lips were pressed together and her eyes projected pure confidence.

In the final slide's video, Clemente could be seen tugging at the strings of her bottoms, shifting her weight around and playing with her hair while peering seductively into the camera. After a few beats, she leaned toward the device and offered a sweet and sensuous smile before gingerly caressing her sides.

One day earlier, Clemente said goodbye to 2020 by posting a stunning lingerie-infused update.

