Ashley Roberts Stuns In Latex Boots And Bodysuit With Low-Cut Cups

Ashley Roberts styled a solid black bodysuit to perfection for her latest Instagram share, and many fans of the Pussycat Dolls member agreed that she absolutely slayed while posing in her eye-catching look.

In her caption, Ashley, 39, confessed that she was not dressed in the outfit that so impressed her 617,000 followers when she posted a new slideshow on her Instagram page. Rather, she was spending her Saturday staying comfy in a tracksuit and relaxing on the sofa.

Ashley quoted drag queen RuPaul while referencing the look that she served in her series of three stunning snapshots. The first pic was a close-up shot that kept most of the focus on her beauty look and hairstyle. Her luminous blond locks were styled in a modern version of the classic feathered flip popularized by Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett in the '70s. Ashley tagged hairstylist and makeup artist Lisa Laudat to give her credit for creating her voluminous, bouncy waves.

The Heart FM radio show host wore a shiny coat that appeared to be crafted out of vinyl. It featured a dark leopard print in black and mahogany. Ashley posed with the jacket slid down to bare one shoulder. She stood to the side and turned her head to gaze at the camera seductively with her chin tucked down.

The second photo revealed her entire outfit. Her outwear turned out to be a long trench coat, and she wore a black bodysuit underneath it. The latter piece had underwire demi cups that were cut low to show off a generous amount of her perky bust. The garment's sides also boasted a revealing high cut that lengthened her shapely legs.

Ashley wore a leather-look brown cinch belt around her waist. The wide accessory covered up almost all of her petite midsection. A long strap wound around the belt more than once, and it was secured in a bow in the front.

Ashley wore a pair of over-the-knee latex boots in a rich espresso color. The shoes had stiletto heels and pointed toes. She finished her look with a gold pendant necklace.

She posed in front of a beige backdrop with her right leg stretched out in front of her. While extending her left arm back, she leaned forward. Her mouth was open wide, and her eyes were directed to her left.

Her final photo was a black-and-white shot where she straightened her body out and lowered her arm. While her feet were placed wide apart, her knees were together.

Ashley identified her stylist as Thomas George Wulbern and her photographer as Joseph Sinclair.

Her post has received a torrent of praise from her followers since going live.

"Love this shoot! Thank you for sharing," one fan wrote.

"This woman is unreal. Slaying all the time," another admirer commented.

"These photos are something incredible," a third message read. "You are truly amazing."