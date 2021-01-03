Sofia Jamora Showcases Ample Chest & Flat Abs In Tight Crop Top With Plunging Neckline

Model Sofia Jamora took to Instagram to wish her 2.8 million followers a happy New Year in a sexy way. On Saturday, she uploaded a series of pictures that featured her looking smoking-hot in a tight crop top with a plunging neckline and a pair of jeans.

Sofia's outfit might have been casual, but that did not make it any less sexy. Her top was black, and it had off-the-shoulder, puffy long sleeves. It had hook closures up the front, and the bottom edge of the shirt came to a point above her belly button. The neckline flashed plenty of her cleavage. Her jeans were a slate gray color, and they had a mid-rise waist.

The popular influencer styled her hair in loose waves. She parted it down the middle with small sections of her bangs in braids that framed her face.

For accessories, Sofia wore a pendant necklace.

Sofia's update consisted of three pictures that caught her standing outside in front of a white building.

In the first snap, Sofia smiled at the camera while she hooked her thumbs in the belt loops. The image was cropped just below her belly button, giving her fans a nice look at her curves. She arched her back and leaned forward, flaunting her ample cleavage and slim waist.

Sofia held her hands behind her head in the second picture, which was cropped at her knees. She gazed at the camera while showing off her flat abs and bosom. Her shadow on the wall highlighted her hourglass shape.

The last photo was cropped at Sofia's waist. The sun hit the front of her body, causing her skin to glow. She gave the lens a sultry stare while standing with one hip cocked to the side.

In the caption, the popular influencer tagged Windsor Store as the maker of her outfit.

Many of her fans wished her a happy new year, while others piled on the compliments.

"Happy new year my perfect queen," wrote one follower with star emoji.

"[L]iterally a masterpiece," quipped a second admirer.

"You're absolutely gorgeous," added a third Instagram user with several emoji that included pink hearts.

"You're so beautiful I'm obsessed," a fourth comment read.

Last month, Sofia delighted her online audience with a snap that saw her showcasing her killer figure in an elegant, semi-sheer black dress and strappy high heels. The number had a low-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit. She posed seductively on a staircase while flaunting her bountiful chest and toned legs.