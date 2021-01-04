Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Melissa Riso Stretches Out In A Hammock While Rocking A Lacy Black Bralette
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares -- a gorgeous snap that was taken outdoors while she relaxed in a large hammock. The photo was captured in Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico, as the geotag indicated, and Melissa showed off her flawless figure in a casual, yet super-sexy ensemble.

The hammock was positioned over a stretch of grass bordered by shrubs and trees. The ocean was visible in the background, stretching out to the horizon, and the sky was a breathtaking shade of blue.

Melissa wore a black bralette that featured a skimpier opaque layer underneath and a lace overlay, which added a delicate vibe to the look. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms on display, and the neckline dipped down in the middle, showing off some extra skin. The lacy material covered her ample assets and extended about an inch or so below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed as well.

She paired the skimpy top with simple bottoms that looked perfect for relaxing in the sunshine. The pants had what looked like an elastic waistband with a tassel drawstring, and elastic cuffs along the bottom. They were capri-length, coming about halfway down Melissa's sculpted legs, and the material hugged her curves without clinging too tightly.

She was barefoot in the shot, with one foot resting on the ground and the other extending out into the grass. She rested one hand on the edge of the netting to stabilize herself and brought her other hand to her long brunette locks, which tumbled down in voluminous curls.

Melissa added a pair of sunglasses as her only accessory, and she had a radiant smile on her face as she turned it toward the sunshine. Though a portion of the hammock remained in the shade, some of the sun's rays filtered through the nearby trees, casting a stunning glow over her sculpted physique.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 4,200 likes and 78 comments within 23 hours.

"Beautiful," one fan wrote simply.

"You are literally perfect," another follower chimed in.

"Gorgeous," a third person remarked, including a rose emoji and flame emoji in the comment.

"Wish I was spending it with you there," a fourth follower commented, referring to the caption that Melissa paired with the breathtaking image.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa kicked off the new year with a bit of spice, sharing a shot in which she wore a black-and-red lingerie set with a garter belt. The photo was captured in a modern bathroom, and Melissa had her back to the camera, ensuring her peachy posterior was on display.

