January 2, 2021
Christina Aguilera, 40, Drinks Champagne While Wearing Very Little In A Bubble Bath
nsfw
Rachel Dillin

Christina Aguilera celebrated the new year in style with a bottle of champagne and a nice bubble bath. The 40-year-old singer shared a video of herself enjoying the bubbly on Instagram, thrilling her 7.3 million followers.

In the video, Christina sat submerged in a freestanding dark-colored tub in the middle of a fancy bathroom. She wore nothing but a wide-brimmed brown cowboy hat. The singer posed with one knee out of the water, resting a large bottle of champagne on it while she stared saucily into the camera's lens as it moved around her.

Her long blond hair fell over each shoulder in loose curls, with some hanging into the water. She used her arm to protect her modesty, revealing some cleavage. Christina's fingernails featured a long, yellow manicure. Later in the clip, she held a glass of the bubbly and rested her arms on the tub's side, letting some foam drip down its side. She took a big drink. Later, she picked up the glass off the floor, and then part of the footage showed her filling it up with the golden liquid. The singer vibed as music played, keeping her breasts below the waterline to keep the share within Instagram's guidelines. Near the end of the video, she held the container near her mouth with its bottom between her open knees.

The post received a lot of attention, earning more than 655,000 views on the popular social media platform. At least 148,000 Instagram users hit the like button, expressing their approval, and nearly 2,200 also took the time to leave a positive comment for the "Genie in a Bottle" songstress.

"What's that music from?" wondered one fan, and Christina replied that the music was "Chicago Boy" by Ari Lennox.

"OK, queen, the energy we're bringing into 2021!!" enthused another follower.

"Wow! You are probably the hottest 40-year-old momma there is. You rocked this sexy vibe. I absolutely love it," a third Instagrammer gushed, including several flames, roses, and a crown.

"I love you more than last year! 40 never looked so good. Slay, Queen. You are killing it with this mood. Absolute goals," a fourth devotee replied, including red roses, red heart-eye emoji, and lips.

Christina celebrated her milestone birthday last month, and she shared some moments from it with her many fans. The Inquisitr previously reported that she revealed that she's always been an old soul while expressing several deep thoughts along with a sexy black-and-white photo of herself.

