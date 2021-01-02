Kiki Passo Shows Off Killer Figure In Animal-Print Bikini

Instagram hottie Kiki Passo kicked off the year with another set of sizzling snapshots that featured her rocking an animal-print bikini. On Saturday, she posted the photos to her Instagram page, where they received a lot of love from her 1.3 million followers.

Kiki's bathing suit was primarily white with irregularly shaped brown and gray spots. The top had triangle-shaped cups and tied in the center. The bottoms had a low-cut front that came to a point, and they featured a pink section of fabric that was similar to the white.

The popular influencer styled her hair in loose waves and sported a neon green polish on her fingernails.

For accessories, Kiki wore a collar necklace along with a longer necklace with a pendant that hung between her breasts and a dangle bracelet.

The post consisted of three pictures that captured her outside with a set of wooden furniture. The camera caught her from side angles as she struck different poses.

In the first snap, Kiki sat on the arm of a chair with her feet in the seat. She placed one hand behind her while her hand rested on her thigh. She gazed at the camera while she tilted her head. The pose showed off her voluptuous chest as well as her toned legs.

Kiki perched her booty on the edge of the table in the second photo. She held her hair up with one hand while she looked at the lens. The stance showcased her flat abs and full chest.

The model was back on the arm of the chair in the third snap. She arched her back and propped her hands on her knees while giving the camera a sultry look. She also wore a purple flower tucked behind her ear. The pose put her toned arms, booty and shapely thighs on display.

The post was a hit, with more than 22,000 of Kiki's fans hitting the heart button within 45 minutes of her sharing it.

Dozens took to the comments to compliment her.

"Absolutely gorgeous human being," wrote a follower, adding a red rose emoji.

"Smoking hot body and very sexy," a second Instagram user chimed in.

"You're so beautiful!" added a third admirer with a kiss and a heart-eye smiley face emoji.

"You're always a beautiful," echoed a fourth comment.

Last month, Kiki flaunted her fit physique in another eye-catching bikini. The number had a golden floral print on it with a ring detail between the cups. She included four pictures that captured her posing outside near a swimming pool.