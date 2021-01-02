Sarah Houchens Flaunts Tanned Booty In Brown Thong Bikini In Miami

Sarah Houchens let it all hang out for her latest Instagram share on Saturday afternoon. The fitness model stunned as she rocked a racy look for the lens.

In the sexy pics, Sarah looked drop dead gorgeous as she flaunted her tanned booty in a brown thong bikini. The top fit snugly on her chest and featured thin spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and around her back while flashing her gym-honed arms and shoulders. The garment also highlighted her cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her narrow hips and wrapped around her petite waist while emphasizing her long, lean legs. Her taut tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Sarah posed with her backside toward the camera. She sat on her knees on top of a red cushion on a boat. She had her thighs apart and her back arched as she pushed her pert posterior out and ran her fingers through her hair. The second shot featured her with her head turned to the side and her hands stretched out.

In the background of the pics, some tall trees and gorgeous ocean water were visible. In the caption, Sarah revealed that she wasn't missing the winter weather. She also geotagged her location as Miami, Florida.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Sarah's over 1.2 million followers made quick work of showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 22,000 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 380 messages during that time.

"Starting the new year RIGHT," one follower wrote.

"Miami winters are the sweetest," another gushed.

"You are something else," remarked a third social media user.

"You look amazing as always," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing her enviable curves in her online shares. She's often seen rocking body-baring garments that put her muscled physique in the spotlight.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a skimpy white fishnet bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. That post has raked in more than 54,000 likes and over 690 comments to date.