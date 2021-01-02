Trending Stories
January 2, 2021
Nicole Thorne Slays In Black Bikini At The Beach: 'Wind Swept'
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Nicole Thorne returned to her Instagram account on Friday night to share a steamy new upload with her adoring fans. The brunette beauty served up a gorgeous look while flashing her beach body.

In the sexy shot, Nicole looked hotter than ever as she slayed in a black bikini. The teeny top boasted a deep neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage and sideboob. The slender straps also showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were cut high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her slim waist while casting a spotlight on her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Nicole sat on a large rock formation for the snap. She had her weight shifted to one side and one of her hands resting behind her for balance. Her knees were bent and her back was arched as she tilted her head upward slightly and stared into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a bright, sunlit sky could be seen. Some green foliage was also visible. Nicole also geotagged her location as Tallebudgera Creek.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and blew across her face. In the caption, she joked that she was being "wind swept" and added that she wished the sun would come back.

Nicole's over 1.5 million followers appeared to fall in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the pic during that time.

"You're so beautiful," one follower stated.

"You look so stunning," another gushed.

"Baby girl," a third comment read.

"You are so amazing," a fourth social media user wrote.

The model's fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock revealing ensembles in her online uploads. She's often seen sporting sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, tight dresses, and more in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted for a semi-sheer black bodysuit with a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage and highlighted her hip and thighs. That post was also a hit among her admirers. To date, it's pulled in more than 16,000 likes and over 240 comments.

