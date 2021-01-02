Alexa Dellanos Poses Seductively In A Plunging White Bathing Suit At The Beach

Alexa Dellanos returned to her Instagram account on Friday to share yet another insanely hot photo of herself. The model put on a sexy display while showing off plenty of skin in a racy outfit.

In the stunning shot, Alexa looked smoking hot as she posed seductively in a plunging white bathing suit. The garment fit tightly on her chest and included a neckline that fell down to her midsection as it exposed her massive cleavage. The thin straps showcased her muscled arms and shoulders as well.

The swimwear clung to her petite waist and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy in the process. It was cut high over her voluptuous hips and highlighted her long, lean legs as well.

Alexa stood on the beach for the snap. She had one leg crossed in front of the other and her hip pushed out dramatically. Both of her arms were raised as she ran her fingers through her hair. Her back was arched, and she wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, some green foliage could be seen, as well as a stunning ocean scene. A cloudy sky was visible overhead as the sun tried to peek out. Alexa geotagged her location as St. Barths.

Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her forehead by her hands. The locks were styled in loose strands that spilled down her back.

Alexa's over 2.3 million followers didn't appear to have any objections to the sexy snap, and they showed their support by clicking the like button more than 42,000 times within the first 14 hours after the picture went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 280 messages during that time.

"Happy New Year beauty," one follower stated.

"You're so beyond beautiful," another gushed.

"So cute," a third user wrote.

"Wow you are too stunning for words. I hope the new year brings you everything you could ever want in life," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She's often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a barely there black bikini that featured a daring cut and showed off her ample underboob. To date, that post has reeled in more than 71,000 likes and over 540 comments.