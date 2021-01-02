Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 2, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Poses Seductively In A Plunging White Bathing Suit At The Beach
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Alexa Dellanos returned to her Instagram account on Friday to share yet another insanely hot photo of herself. The model put on a sexy display while showing off plenty of skin in a racy outfit.

In the stunning shot, Alexa looked smoking hot as she posed seductively in a plunging white bathing suit. The garment fit tightly on her chest and included a neckline that fell down to her midsection as it exposed her massive cleavage. The thin straps showcased her muscled arms and shoulders as well.

The swimwear clung to her petite waist and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy in the process. It was cut high over her voluptuous hips and highlighted her long, lean legs as well.

Alexa stood on the beach for the snap. She had one leg crossed in front of the other and her hip pushed out dramatically. Both of her arms were raised as she ran her fingers through her hair. Her back was arched, and she wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, some green foliage could be seen, as well as a stunning ocean scene. A cloudy sky was visible overhead as the sun tried to peek out. Alexa geotagged her location as St. Barths.

Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her forehead by her hands. The locks were styled in loose strands that spilled down her back.

Alexa's over 2.3 million followers didn't appear to have any objections to the sexy snap, and they showed their support by clicking the like button more than 42,000 times within the first 14 hours after the picture went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 280 messages during that time.

"Happy New Year beauty," one follower stated.

"You're so beyond beautiful," another gushed.

"So cute," a third user wrote.

"Wow you are too stunning for words. I hope the new year brings you everything you could ever want in life," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She's often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a barely there black bikini that featured a daring cut and showed off her ample underboob. To date, that post has reeled in more than 71,000 likes and over 540 comments.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.