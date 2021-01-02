Corrie Yee Flashes Booty In Gold Thong Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Corrie Yee was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram share on Saturday morning. The model showed off plenty of skin as she enjoyed some warm weather.

In the racy pics, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow as she opted to flash her booty in a gold thong bikini. The teeny top fastened around her neck and behind her back as it clung tightly to her busty chest and flaunted her abundant cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on display in the snaps.

The matching thong bottoms tied high over her narrow hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist while putting a spotlight on her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted. However, it was her pert posterior that seemed to steal the show. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a red ribbon tied around her wrist.

In the first photo, Corrie stood with her feet in a swimming pool. She had one leg placed in front of the other and her hip pushed out. She allowed one arm to hang at her side while the other was raised so that she could tug at a strand of her hair.

The second shot featured Corrie posing with her backside toward the camera. She had her legs apart and both of her hands in her mane as she arched her back.

In the background, some tall palm trees could be seen, as well as a bright, blue sky. Corrie geotagged her location as Nikki Beach in Dubai.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Corrie's over 1.1 million followers immediately began to share their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 1,700 likes within the first 14 minutes after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 60 comments during that time.

"Amazing," one follower declared.

"Beautiful," another wrote.

"My love. You look sexy honey," a third comment read.

"Kinda remarkable," a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to showcasing her incredible figure in revealing outfits online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a dark red lace lingerie piece as she relaxed in Los Angeles. To date, that post has racked up more than 9,000 likes and over 160 comments.