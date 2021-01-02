Trending Stories
January 2, 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, Sizzles In Tiny Bikini To Welcome 2021
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Jada Pinkett Smith proved age is nothing but a number as she welcomed 2021. The 49-year-old mom of two wowed in a gorgeous bikini shot shared on Instagram this week as she flaunted her jaw-dropping curves in the sun.

Jada crouched down in the skimpy two-piece and posed with her hands on her knees and the camera at a low angle to show off the cloudless sky. She looked down and flashed a coy smile with her hair in a super short bright blond buzz cut.

The star let her obvious natural beauty do all the talking and rocked a blue and white palm tree print triangle top. It had matching strings that tied around her neck and back and connected to the main piece of material with gold metal squares.

The confident star matched the top with skimpy bottoms in the same print. They tied over her hips and sat well under her navel to show off her seriously toned tummy.

Jada accessorized with several gold necklaces, one of which had a large Ankh symbol pendant that dangled over her décolletage. She also rocked a stack of sparkly bracelets on her left wrist.

The Red Table Talk host enjoyed a sunny day at the beach. The golden sand and bright blue ocean could be seen to her right, as well as a wooden pier with a small windsock.

In the caption, Jada told her 10.7 million followers that she was welcoming the new year "with open arms" and said she doesn't have any expectations for what's to come. She added that she was "grateful" alongside two sparkle and one red heart emoji.

The comments section was overrun with praise, with many fans floored by how youthful The Matrix Reloaded actress looked.

"How do you still look 22???" one person asked.

"Beautiful human being right here," another wrote.

"And gorgeous!! Thanks for the red table talk platform!! Love the topics you chose to discuss this year!!" a third person commented with a prayer and praising hand emoji.

The upload received over 295,200 likes and more than 3,100 comments.

The latest snaps came after Jada and husband Will Smith used social media to celebrate the 20th birthday of daughter Willow back in October. The two took to Instagram to share throwback photos of the "Whip My Hair" hitmaker, in addition to well-wishes.

In the caption, Jada adorably described her daughter as her "most favorite Spooky Girl in the whole wide world!!!!"

