Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 2, 2021
Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Curves In A Bejeweled Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Aussie influencer Abby Dowse shared a sizzling new photo with her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Friday, January 1. The model rocked a scanty bikini set that left little to the imagination.

In the latest snapshot, Abby looked incredibly hot in a pink two-piece swimsuit. The swimwear's top featured classic triangle cups that strained against her enormous breasts. The cups seemed fully-lined and covered in crystals. The piece had a plunging neckline that showed an ample amount of cleavage, and the cups failed to cover the entirety of her bust, only obscuring the nipples. A glimpse of her sideboob was clearly evident from certain angles.

Abby wore matching bikini bottoms that were just as revealing. The waistline sat several inches below her belly button, exposing plenty of skin. The garment also had tiny strings that clung high to her waist, accentuating her flat tummy and sculpted abs.

In the update, Abby was seen enjoying the sunny weather outdoors near the swimming pool. Lush greenery, a gate, and two sunbeds were visible in the background.

The image featured a close-up look at her body from her upper thighs to half of her face. She struck a seductive pose by popping one hip to the side and spreading her thighs apart. She placed her right hand on her hip while her other hand held the camera and took the selfie. While some parts of her face were cut off from view, several fans didn't seem bothered as they enjoyed gazing at her body.

While it was not fully shown in the picture, Abby's blond hair was presumably pulled back. As seen in the shot, a few tendrils of hair grazed her shoulder. She accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, two necklaces, and a bracelet.

In the caption, Abby wrote about her "sparkly" bathing suit and mentioned that the set came from Oh Polly Swim, tagging the brand and their main account, Oh Polly, in both the caption and the picture.

In less than a day of being published on her social media page, the new upload garnered more than 45,200 likes and over 810 comments. A lot of her avid admirers wrote compliments about her insanely fit body. Countless other followers were left speechless, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts.

"Oh, wow! You look gorgeous!! I love this cute color on you," one of her fans wrote.

"You are looking good! Keep up the good work. Stay healthy and beautiful. All the best for 2021," commented another social media user.

"The best thing I've seen this year!! A great way to start my day. Thank you, you beautiful creature," added a third follower.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.