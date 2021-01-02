Abby Dowse Rocks The Tiniest Bikini In Steamy Mirror Selfie: 'Good Vibes Only'

Abby Dowse heated up her Instagram page with a sizzling new snapshot that has quickly become a favorite among her millions of fans. The Australian bombshell showcased her ample assets and incredibly sculpted physique in an outrageously tiny two-piece swimsuit.

In the post, the famous influencer rocked an itty-bitty pink bandeau-style bikini top that struggled to contain her voluptuous breasts. The swimwear was strapless, and the cups looked nearly nonexistent as they were so stretched out. The thick material managed to cover her nipples from exposure, but as the garment was too tiny, it flashed an ample amount of underboob, the sight of which made many viewers happy. The piece also boasted a bow detailing in the center, which gave more attention to her cleavage.

She wore a purple pair of bottoms that had a simple design. The thong featured high leg cuts that accentuated the curves of her hips, as well as her toned thighs. Fans also couldn't help but notice her taut stomach and rock-hard abs, expressing their thoughts about them in the comments. The piece sat low on her hips, several inches away from her navel.

In the racy photo, Abby stood in front of a mirror inside her bedroom. She posed beside the bed in her sexy swimwear, kneeling on the carpeted floors with her thighs spread. The babe raised her right hand over her head and did a peace sign while her other hand held her phone. The model angled the mobile device away from her face as she gazed at the screen, taking the selfie.

The sunlight from the nearby glass doors illuminated her flawless body, making her bronze skin glow. The almost all-white interior was a nice contrast to her sun-kissed complexion.

Abby left her blond locks loose and parted in the center as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. The long strands cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. She completed her look with manicured nails and several accessories, including two necklaces and bracelets.

Abby paired the saucy picture with a short caption about positive "vibes."

The latest social media share earned more than 32,500 likes and upwards of 650 comments in just under a day. Some of her avid admirers flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless followers were speechless and opted to use their choice of emoji.

"Words to live by. Thank you for constantly giving us inspiration by simply posting pictures of yourself. You have no idea how much you made your fans happy," a follower wrote.

"Wow!! Those abs are incredible!" gushed another fan.