January 2, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Jaw Dropping Curves In A String Bikini At The Beach
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her sizzling curves in a series of stunning bikini photos shared on Instagram on New Year's Day. The "Savage" hitmaker wowed when she hit the beach as she revealed some serious skin while frolicking in the ocean.

The first snap saw Megan standing on the sand with the water behind her. She pulled up the thin string ties of her barely there lilac bikini bottoms, which sat very low under her pierced naval, with both hands and let her gorgeous dark, natural curls cascade down her back and over her shoulder.

Megan paired it with a matching bikini top in the same pastel color. It was made up of only two small triangles of material over her chest and thin strings that tied around her torso and her neck to flash some serious cleavage.

Megan shielded her eyes with dark, rectangular sunglasses that had a thick frame. She rocked several rings and a gold necklace with a large pendant of her first initial.

For the second snap, she took off her shades and tousled her long locks with her right hand as her blemish-free skin glowed.

In the third, Megan stood knee-deep in the water as the waves hit her bare legs. She kept her cool and shot out a sultry look as she stared into the distance while pursing her lips.

The final photo showed her adorable dog, Foe Thee Frenchie, as he lay on the sand while the waves approached him.

In the caption, the star shared her hopes for the year ahead and promised to practice "self love" alongside a purple heart emoji.

The upload proved a big hit with her 18.7 million followers. It amassed over 1.2 million likes and 6,300-plus comments in less than 11 hours.

"The best natural body on earth," one person wrote in the comments section.

"Classy shot and awesome background too," another wrote.

"YEEESSSS BADDIE," a third wrote in all caps.

"You're so beautiful," another comment read.

The star previously showed off her toned tummy in faded blue jeans and a cropped puffy jacket in another series of photos posted to social media in November. Megan pulled a number of sultry poses as she modeled the bottoms to promote her collection with Fashion Nova.

"Middle finger in all of my pictures just to remind y'all I ain't havin it," she captioned the shot, adding an emoji with its tongue out and a hand with its middle finger up.

