Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 2, 2021
Jade Grobler Smolders In Plunging White Swimsuit
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jade Grobler sent temperatures soaring on Saturday, January 2, when she shared a hot new post with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The South African model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to upload two photos that saw her clad in a plunging swimsuit that bared her cleavage and killer curves.

In the first photo, the 23-year-old bombshell posed for the sizzling shot on what appeared to be the lounge area of a hotel. Lush greenery, a wooden table, and a hanging couch full of throw pillows were seen in the background, while a surfboard was placed over the chair as a decoration. According to the geotag, Jade was at the beautiful Palm Beach in Queensland.

She stood with her toned backside directed to the camera, making her perky booty the main focus of the shot. The babe looked over her shoulder and stared at the lens with a big smile on her face. Her flawless complexion appeared glowing in the picture.

In the second snapshot, she turned around, posing front and center. She crossed one leg over the other and placed her right hand on the table. Her other hand was raised to her head, holding her hair in place. The hottie looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze and smile.

Jade's swimsuit was white and featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. It had spaghetti straps that highlighted her toned arms, while the tight fit of the piece helped emphasize her fit physique. The swimwear also had low-cut sides that showcased plenty of skin.

The bottom part of the garment had sides that were cut up high on her hips, elongating her flawlessly toned legs. The back portion perfectly showcased her pert derriere, and the light color of the bathing suit complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Jade wore her golden locks down as she opted for a straight hairstyle. She let the long strands hang over her shoulders and flow down her back. She wore her favorite necklace, a bead bracelet, and a ring.

Jade paired the snaps with a short caption in which she wrote about the table behind her.

The latest update was a hit with her online supporters. In less than a day of being live on the app, the photos earned more than 13,900 likes and over 190 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to write compliments, and many gushed over her beauty, while others praised her fantastic figure.

"A woman so beautiful and sexy! Happy New Year!" a fan commented.

Another follower also described Jade as an "absolute smokeshow."

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.