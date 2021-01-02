Trending Stories
January 2, 2021
A British Man Got Drunk On Christmas Eve And Legally Changed His Name To Celine Dion
Odd
Nathan Francis

A British man with a love of singer Celine Dion said he was a bit tipsy as he watched her television concert on Christmas Eve and made a life changing decision to change his name to hers.

As the New York Post reported, the former Thomas Dodd said he has always listened to Dion when he needs cheering up, and while watching the holiday concert decided to pay $122 to have his name legally changed to Celine Dion. But he was a bit too deep into champagne and said he later forgot about doing it. A few days later, he came home from work to find an envelope with legal documentation about his new moniker.

"I wasn't aware I had done it until I found that envelope in my post," he explained.

"Initially, I had to sit down as I couldn't believe it — so I then checked my bank which confirmed it all."
Dion said there was paperwork for him to sign to make the name-change official. Now sober, he said it wasn't a difficult call at all.

"Once it sunk in, I signed it straightaway as I bloody love her!" he said.

He was so proud of the change that he took to Twitter to share pictures of the legal paperwork needed to make it official. The tweet captured some viral attention, with many leaving comments amused with his determination in following through on what was initially a drunken whim.

The strange decision has attracted the former Dodd some international attention, with the British man saying that he has gotten messages from fans of the Canadian singer across the globe asking to send them video messages.

He appeared satisfied, saying he is a big fan of the singer and that her music has helped him through a difficult time. It hasn't been the easiest year for the real Dion either, as she was one of the earlier celebrities to go through a COVID-19 scare after falling ill in March but ultimately testing negative.

While he may not regret the change, Dion admits that it might make things a bit awkward when he introduces himself to people in the future.

"I've just moved into a small village and haven't spoken to many people," he said.

"It'll cause quite a stir when I tell them my new name."
The New York Post noted that it reached out to the real Celine Dion for a comment on the super fan who now shares a name with her, but her representatives had yet to respond.

