January 2, 2021
Sofia Vergara, 48, Shows Off Her Massive Cleavage In Revealing White Dress
nsfw
Nathan Francis

Sofia Vergara gave fans a racy send-off for 2020.

The actress took to Instagram just hours before the calendar turned to 2021 to share a very revealing image of herself wearing a low-cut white dress that showed off plenty of cleavage. Wearing bright red lipstick, the actress held her head to the side to look at her small dog, which also appeared to be dressed up for the celebration of a new year.

The picture was a huge hit with Vergara's 20.9 million followers, racking up more than 200,000 likes. Many took to the comments section to leave praise for her age-defying looks.

"So cute!" one fan wrote.

"Really nice," another wrote, adding a series of heart-eyes emoji.

"She's so adorable in her dress."
Others were happy to see both Vergara and her pup celebrating the holiday.

"We love you and the Chihuahua," one person commented.

The photo was a hit with fans around the world, with many writing in the Colombian-born actress's native Spanish to compliment her good looks and revealing attire.

As The Inquisitr reported, Vergara gave fans a number of revealing glimpses of her body to close out 2020. Just before sharing the snap of her New Year's Eve outfit, she posted another photo that captured her basking in the sun while wearing bikini bottoms and a tiny black top. This post was just as popular with her followers, getting more than 250,000 likes.

As Hello! magazine noted, the racy snaps all appeared to be from an extended holiday getaway to an unspecified tropical destination that Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have visited several times. The report noted that another snap from earlier in the vacation showed her rocking a black-and-white maxi dress that also showed off plenty of cleavage.

Vergara's post from New Year's Eve revealed that she was still on vacation, as she captioned the shot with the name of her destination — Casa Chipi Chipi. As Hello! reported, it's not exactly clear where that might be, even though Vergara has visited several times and shared a number of pictures from the tropical locale.

"Over the years Sofia has been posting photos from 'Casa Chipi Chipi,' a beachside idyllic spot but has never shared the exact location of where it is. It's believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and can only be accessed via a seaplane," the report noted.

"To be honest, we wouldn't expect anything less from the highest-paid woman on television."

