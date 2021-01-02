Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 2, 2021
Cardi B Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body As She Announces Plans For New Diet
nsfw
Nathan Francis

Cardi B welcomed the new year by showing off her bikini body and announcing to fans that she's planning on making some changes to her curves in the future.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing a glittering pink bikini as she stood against a solid-colored wall. Cardi gazed into the camera and put her hands to her head as she showed plenty of skin in the two-piece swimsuit.

The post garnered some viral interest, racking up more than 3.3 million likes and attracting plenty of gushing comments.

"I want my new year to look as good as you," one person commented.

"Yesssss thicki b," added another.

The revealing snap earned some attention beyond social media, getting a write-up from The Daily Mail that included some praise for the rapper's "iconic curves."

But Cardi also informed fans that she may not be looking quite so curvy in the future. In the caption for the post, she appeared to announce plans for a new diet, telling followers that this would be the last week of eating everything she wants.

As The Inquisitr noted, Cardi appears to be very conscious of her weight in recent social media posts. In another video shared last month, Cardi showed herself performing a runway walk while wearing a skirt made up of strings of pearls. In the caption, Cardi wrote "body and back fat," though fans seemed to love seeing her curves and dropped a number of compliments in the comments section.

"Still look good af," one fan wrote.

Cardi has often been open about her struggles with self-image, at one point complaining that she dropped too many pounds after the birth of daughter Kulture back in 2018. As People magazine noted, the rapper said she felt "depressed" after losing the baby weight, saying she worked hard to get her figure back but ended up unhappy with the results.

"I've been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight," she said during an Instagram live broadcast.

"And it's so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [weight loss tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight I don't like looking too skinny."
Cardi went on to say that she never liked looking thin, saying she believed she was too skinny as a teenager and felt depressed about it.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.