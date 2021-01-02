Cardi B Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body As She Announces Plans For New Diet

Cardi B welcomed the new year by showing off her bikini body and announcing to fans that she's planning on making some changes to her curves in the future.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing a glittering pink bikini as she stood against a solid-colored wall. Cardi gazed into the camera and put her hands to her head as she showed plenty of skin in the two-piece swimsuit.

The post garnered some viral interest, racking up more than 3.3 million likes and attracting plenty of gushing comments.

"I want my new year to look as good as you," one person commented.

"Yesssss thicki b," added another.

The revealing snap earned some attention beyond social media, getting a write-up from The Daily Mail that included some praise for the rapper's "iconic curves."

But Cardi also informed fans that she may not be looking quite so curvy in the future. In the caption for the post, she appeared to announce plans for a new diet, telling followers that this would be the last week of eating everything she wants. As The Inquisitr noted, Cardi appears to be very conscious of her weight in recent social media posts. In another video shared last month, Cardi showed herself performing a runway walk while wearing a skirt made up of strings of pearls. In the caption, Cardi wrote "body and back fat," though fans seemed to love seeing her curves and dropped a number of compliments in the comments section.

"Still look good af," one fan wrote.

Cardi has often been open about her struggles with self-image, at one point complaining that she dropped too many pounds after the birth of daughter Kulture back in 2018. As People magazine noted, the rapper said she felt "depressed" after losing the baby weight, saying she worked hard to get her figure back but ended up unhappy with the results.

"I've been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight," she said during an Instagram live broadcast.

"And it's so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [weight loss tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight I don't like looking too skinny."

Cardi went on to say that she never liked looking thin, saying she believed she was too skinny as a teenager and felt depressed about it.