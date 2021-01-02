Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 2, 2021
Scarlett Bordeaux Slays In Cleavage-Revealing Red Bra Top For Sexy New Snap: 'Happy New Years'
nsfw
Rachel Dillin

Scarlett Bordeaux dazzled her Instagram followers in a sexy new snap where she posed alongside pal Danni Ellexo to ring in 2021. The WWE NXT wrestler looked smashing amid the sparkling festivities.

Scarlett stood with her arm around Danni in the shot. They posed in front of a sparkly fringed curtain with a banner strung across it with glittery gold and silver letters. The blond beauty wore a strappy red bra top with straps that met at her breast bone with a metallic ring, two of them wrapped around her neck in a halter style. The garment's low neckline revealed plenty of Scarlett's ample cleavage. She paired it with high-waisted, leather-look black bottoms that laced up. The outfit showed off her toned tummy and slender waist.

The wrestler had a smirk on her full pink lips. She wore her gorgeous locks in soft curls that tumbled over both shoulders from a side part with shorter layers framing her face, and the lengths fell to her waist. She wore a pair of bejeweled cat ears on a black headband.

Scarlett's friend Danni had on a sexy silver backless top tied with a small string around her back. The garment featured a deep V-neck, revealing a hint of her cleavage. Her pose revealed the curve of her waist and hips. She accessorized with a sparkly silver choker and a matching cardboard hat that had "Happy New Year" printed on it. She held onto the brim with one hand, showing off her toned shoulder and biceps. Her long red locks hung straight over both shoulders. She looked at the camera with a toothy smile on her full lips.

More than 20,400 Instagram users hit the "like" button, and nearly 115 took the time to leave a positive comment for the wrestler. Many used the flame emoji to express themselves.

"You both look absolutely stunning. Happy New Year," one fan enthused, including toasting glasses.

"You are amazing and adorable, Scarlett. I hope you have a wonderful time," a second follower wrote, with confetti emoji.

"Damm, girl. You are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous, and you got me to fall for you," a third person declared, adding a long row filled with heart-eye emoji.

"Who's your hot friend, Scarlett. Is she in the WWE, too, like you? I hope so. You both look absolutely stunning. I wish you many blessings in the upcoming year," a fourth Instagram user commented, leaving a winged heart.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.