Rihanna Dazzles In A Gold Bikini Top & Thigh-High Wrap-Around Heels, But Upsets Some Fans With Album Clapback

Rihanna rang in the New Year by shining bright in a revealing gold ensemble that received rave reviews from her Instagram followers. However, some fans of the "Diamonds" singer were disappointed in the way she responded to a comment about their desire for new music in 2021.

Rihanna, 32, took to Instagram on January 1 to share two pics of the outfit that she wore to celebrate the end of 2020. The multi-hyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur had another successful year, which included another fashion show for her lingerie label, Savage X Fenty, and the launch of her new line of beauty products, Fenty Skin. During an interview with Essence, RiRi said that she created the brand to help her fans by offering them a skincare routine that's "easy to stick to."

However, some of Rihanna's admirers just want one thing from the "Don't Stop the Music" hitmaker: another album. She decided to respond to one fan who suggested that she should make this a priority in 2021.

"Resolution should be releasing the album," the Instagrammer wrote.

"This comment is sooo 2019. grow up," the singer clapped back.

Rihanna's reply rubbed many of her followers the wrong way.

"That was rude and honestly uncalled for," wrote one Instagrammer.

"Girl you gave us skincare that broke us out... powder foundation... and a bunch of underwear we didn't ask for.... just drop music chile," another message read. "Give your fans what they actually ask for... not that hard."

The recording artist's last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

While Rihanna's words were met with scores of messages criticizing her attitude, she also received a flood of compliments from admirers who loved her New Year's Eve look. Her supporters showed her even more love by rewarding her pair of pics with over 4.3 million likes.

In the images, she was pictured standing beside a pool. She rocked a gold lamé bikini top that showcased her ample assets. She paired it with a long, draped skirt that was crafted out of a different gold material with textured appearance. She was pictured lifting up the right side of the skirt to show off one of her toned legs, along with her flashy footwear. Underneath the garment, she wore a pair of thigh-high metallic sandals. The shoes had flared high heels and crisscrossing straps that wrapped around her shapely stems.

Rihanna accessorized with jewelry that included long, layered chains around her neck and a shorter necklace strung with large white-and-green beads. She also wore a pair of statement earrings, stacked bracelets, and an array of rings, including one with a large green gemstone.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the musician previously showed off her impeccable taste in swimwear by posing in a cherry-print bikini with a cheeky back.