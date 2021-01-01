Bri Teresi Performs Stunning Trick Shot In Ultra-Skimpy String Bikini

Model Bri Teresi -- who gained widespread notoriety for her work with Guess -- presented her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a veritable bonanza of cool and enticing elements in her latest video share. In the full-motion update, the 26-year-old executed a trick golf shot while wearing a sexy string bikini.

For the proverbial cherry on top, Teresi actually hit the ball into an elevated physical hole in a painting as it was being touched up by Miami street artist George Nicolas-Nader, also known as Mister George.

Teresi captioned the incredible capture by stating that she was shooting her shot into the new year. She also added a number of hashtags, including #golfgirls, #golfcuties and #golfgirlsofinstagram.

Predictably, fans flipped out over the art, the stroke and the model's statuesque body all working in unison. Just a handful of hours after it appeared on Teresi's timeline, the clip had accrued more than 13,000 likes. Moreover, the comments section was bombarded with praise for her talent -- in every sense of the word.

"One of the greatest shots in the history of golf," one smitten commenter opined.

"Absolutely GORGEOUS," a second follower gushed. "Ur body is AMAZING & So So SEXY."

"Bri the GOAT...in more ways than one [multiple emoji]," a third fan wrote.

"You look amazing in your hot bikini Bri," another admirer added. "Great shot and Happy 2021."

Teresi's reel began with her and her cohort situated on an outdoor, high-rise balcony as the former prepared to tap the ball with her iron. The Guess girl wore a stringy blue-and-purple bikini set that left little to the imagination. Furthermore, her cheeky assets were prominently displayed throughout the upload as the camera documented the Auburn, California, product's thong-clad booty and the rest of her fit frame from behind.

Throughout the video, CHROMANCE & Marcus Layton's bouncy jam "Wrap Me In Plastic" lent an upbeat vibe to the scene.

After a few beats, Teresi struck the ball with a short, swift swing, sending it up off the ground and directly into the hole. In response, Mister George shot up from his seat next to the painting with a stunned look on his face. In the meantime, Teresi hopped slightly as she giddily turned toward the camera with a wide smile on her face and her arms raised victoriously.

Shortly thereafter, the two embraced to celebrate the feat as the clip reached its loop point.

One day earlier, Teresi ended her 2020 in style with a sultry snap where she flaunted her killer body in a ridiculously scanty monokini.