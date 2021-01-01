Trending Stories
January 1, 2021
Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Yellow Bikini For Sizzling Bang Energy Video
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Ukrainian internet sensation Leanna Bartlett sent temperatures soaring on Friday, January 1, when she shared a sexy new video of herself with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old bombshell was seemingly captured at the beach for the reel, which was paired with some upbeat electronic music. Leanna switched between numerous sexy poses and gestures, easily stealing the show.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she grabbed on her top with one hand and adjusted her hair with the other. The footage then honed in on a Bang Energy can, before zooming out to showcase Leanna's figure as she sipped on the beverage. In another part of the clip, she could be seen walking toward the lens while tugging on her bottoms. She directed her strong glare toward the camera and exuded both sultry and happy vibes as she alternated between smiling and pouting.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled in loose curls that fell around her back and shoulders. She rocked her nails short with a red polish.

Leanna flaunted her amazing physique in a vibrant yellow bikini from Meg Liz Swimwear. Her top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, sheer detailing, and triangle-shaped cups that revealed a massive amount of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed the top with matching thong bottoms that called attention to her curvy hips and pert backside. The briefs' thick waistband also drew the eye to her slim midsection.

She accessorized the look with a dainty necklace.

In the caption, she wished her multitude of followers a happy new year and promoted Bang Energy, tagging both their main page and their CEO's page. She then provided social media users with a discount code for the fitness and health company's products.

The video quickly became a hit with Leanna's fans, amassing more than 11,000 views and 3,000 likes in just 45 minutes after going live. Dozens of admirers also expressed their adulation for the model's form, beauty, and bathing suit in the comments section.

"Happy New Year beautiful babe," one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of pink heart emoji.

"All I can think to say is, definitely delicious," another admirer chimed in, following with a string of fire, red heart and wow-face symbols.

"Beautiful and gorgeous lady in your lovely bikini. Such a lovely figure you have," a third fan asserted.

"Putting some serious bang in Bang," a fourth user proclaimed.

The bombshell has shared plenty of breathtaking content this week. Just earlier today, she shared an image in which she rocked a scanty metallic-gold bodysuit.

