January 1, 2021
Zendaya Burns Up Social Media By Showing Off A Hint Of Cleavage In Fashionable Gray Suit
nsfw
Nathan Francis

Zendaya is setting social media ablaze with an Instagram post showing off her incredible fashion sense -- and a bit of cleavage.

The 24-year-old actress and fashion maven took to the social media site to share a pair of pictures that showed her modeling a gray suit. In the first snap, Zendaya shot a steely gaze into the camera as she clutched onto her jacket, with the low-cut shiny top showing off a bit of cleavage. She draped the jacket over her shoulders in the second picture, holding her hands to her chest and showing off her nails along with an assortment of gold rings and bracelets.

The picture was an immediate hit on Instagram, racking up more than 2.5 million likes in less than an hour after being posted. Many of her followers left comments praising the young actress for her incredible style.

"ZENDAYA WON 2021 ALREADY LMFAOOOOO," one person wrote.

"Oh my god!!! Queen," another added.

In addition, fans took to Twitter to share the pair of photos, helping Zendaya's name shoot to the top of the site's trending topics late on New Year's Day. She earned even more praise there, with some calling her the most fashionable young celebrity.

Zendaya has already taken on a significant stature in the fashion industry. She earned a feature from Women's Wear Daily late last month after she was picked as the new face of Valentino. The outlet noted that the decision to select the actress and activist was an effort to make the brand more inclusive and "in sync with the times," and she earned some big praise from the company's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

"The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for today," Piccioli said. "She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well."

Women's Wear Daily noted that many other major brands have tapped Zendaya, with Lancome picking her to serve as the face of the fragrance Idole. The company later picked her to promote its new mascara line, Lash Idole. The star has also designed collections for Tommy Hilfiger and now has her own line, Daya by Zendaya, the outlet added.

In her latest post, Zendaya gave some credit to her stylist, Law Roach, and hair care specialist Kim Kimble.

