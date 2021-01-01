Mandy Rose Exposes Extreme Cleavage & Abs In Hot Pink: 'Hello 2021'

Mandy Rose welcomed 2021 with a hot new post that thrilled her 2.7 million Instagram followers. The WWE wrestler appeared to be dressed up for a wonderful New Year's celebration.

Mandy sat at a table with a mug of coffee and a set of keys near her elbow. In the background, a tree glowed with white lights. The wrestler took the spotlight in the sexy shot. She had her elbow resting on the table, and she tilted her head toward her long manicured fingernails, showcasing a gold-and-silver watch she wore on her wrist. She wore her short platinum locks in a poofy half ponytail with tendrils framing her face, reaching to just below her chin.

She wore a hot pink tank top with a keep U-shaped neckline that revealed a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. She paired it with matching high-waisted bottoms that showcased a sliver of her rock-hard abs and emphasized her nipped-in waist. The look also highlighted Mandy's muscular arms, and her full lips matched her outfit perfectly.

Mandy welcomed in the new year in her caption, and her followers showed the post plenty of love, with at least 71,500 hitting the "like" button. At least 1,140 Instagram users took the time to leave a positive message for her, with several choosing the flame or heart emoji to visually express their thoughts.

"Damn, 21 looks good on you, Mandy. You look so sexy in this photo. You're seriously the top 5 most beautiful women," one fan gushed, adding several red heart-eye emoji.

"Now, this is a good way to start things off. Out with the old and on with the new! You are incredibly gorgeous," a second follower replied, including red lips and flames.

"Is it just me, or do Mandy's lips look bigger? No matter what changed, you are absolute perfection. You're amazingly beautiful and perfect just the way you are," a third Instagram user wrote, adding toasting glasses.

"Happy New Year's to you and your family. Is there any way we could chat? I don't trust anybody, but I feel you are trusting and honest. You are my queen," a fourth devotee enthused.

Mandy regularly shows off her work-ready physique for her followers while modeling workout clothes, bikinis, sexy dresses, and a variety of other skimpy outfits. They show her a lot of appreciation with likes and comments. The Inquisitr previously reported that she tugged on a pair of gray workout leggings, revealing her flat tummy and showing off some of her recent gains.