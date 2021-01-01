Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 1, 2021
Hannah Palmer Rocks A Tight Tank Top & Booty Shorts: 'Love You Already 2021'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Hannah Palmer started the new year off by treating her eager audience to a great view of her bombshell body. The January 1 update included two new photos that featured her in the same sexy set.

The model was captured posing in the center of the frame in the first shot. She sat on a piece of gray furniture, and there was a wooden wall with slats at her back. Hannah playfully gathered her hair in both hands and gazed into the camera with a slight smile. Hannah stood up in front of the same funky wall in the second photo. She had her figure turned in profile and staggered her feet as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze.

The model showed off her amazing figure in a two-piece set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she rocked a white tank top that fit snugly on her physique. The garment was decorated with a delicate pattern and had a scooping neckline that plunged down her chest, revealing her ample assets. It had a small bow in the middle of her chest, drawing further attention to her cleavage. She added another layer with a powder blue cardigan.

Hannah also rocked a pair of skimpy shorts that were equally as hot. The piece was distressed in parts, giving it a vintage vibe. A tag indicated that the outfit was from Revolve. It had a thick waistband that was tight on her midsection, highlighting her tiny frame and hourglass curves. Its hemline was high on her legs, and her shapely thighs were in full view.

She completed the ensemble with white ankle socks and a pair of sneakers to match. She wore her long blond locks down with a middle part and a braid on either side. She also sported a fuzzy pink hair accessory on her wrist.

In the caption, Hannah told her fans that she was already loving 2021. It did not take long for her update to earn plenty of praise, and it has already accrued more than 15,000 likes and 190-plus comments.

"Have an awesome 2021. Gorgeous gal looking amazing," one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts at the end of their comment.

"I LOVE YOU MY PRINCESS BLUE FOREVER," a second social media user commented.

"STUNNING AS ALWAYS. You are such a freaking angel," another fan chimed in.

"Love you long time. Please follow me back," one more wrote.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.