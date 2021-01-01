Chanel West Coast Sizzles In A Lingerie Set While Posing Near A Car

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing trio of snaps taken on the set of her latest music video, "40 Yard Dash." Chanel posed in front of a white car, using the vehicle as a prop in the sultry snaps.

Chanel also showcased her curvaceous figure in a lingerie set from the brand Christian Dior. Her top was a bralette that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and had thin straps which extended over her shoulders. A thin band stretched around her torso just beneath her breasts with the label's name written on it in simple lettering. She showed off several inches of her flat stomach in the ensemble as well.

She paired the bralette with high-waisted vintage-inspired underwear that hugged her slim waist and slender hips before showing off her toned thighs. The waistband of the bottoms likewise had the brand's name in crisp black lettering on a white background.

Chanel finished off the look with a collection of eye-catching accessories, including bracelets on both wrists, earrings, a few delicate rings, a necklace just slightly longer than choker length, and some type of bejewelled hair tie. Her long brunette locks were pulled up in a sleek ponytail that cascaded down her chest, and she rested one hand on the car behind her while the other was draped over the open driver's side door.

She spun to the side for the second shot, showing off her peachy posterior as well as her choice of footwear. Chanel paired socks with pointed-toe stiletto pumps for a unique look, and posed with one foot on the ground and the other popped as she gazed at the camera. A light illuminated her stunning face, and more of the sleek vehicle was visible behind her.

In the third and final snap of the series, Chanel spun to face the camera, placing one hand on her waist as she posed, her expression packed with attitude. Her fans loved the update, and the post received over 39,500 likes as well as 570 comments within just three hours of going live.

"Chanel west coast serving us with her looks," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Very beautiful and sexy! Happy New Year!" another follower remarked.

"What a way to start 21," a third fan remarked, referring to the new year.

"Gorgeous," yet another chimed in simply.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared another tantalizing trio of snaps to promote her latest music video. For that update, she wore pinstripe-patterned pants with chain detailing, metallic stilettos and a sexy crop top as she lounged on a bedazzled piano.