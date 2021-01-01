Trending Stories
January 1, 2021
Gabrielle Union, 48, Looks Back At 2020 By Sharing Some Of Her Steamiest Bikini Snaps
nsfw
Nathan Francis

Gabrielle Union gave her fans a glimpse of her 2020 highlights that included a number of snaps showing off her incredible bikini body.

Union took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to share a photo compilation from 2020, highlighting the ups and downs. There were some sad snaps, including a shot of the departed Kobe Bryant with wife and daughters, as well as some fun moments with husband Dwyane Wade and their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. One of the snaps was a glimpse of their fun Halloween outfits, where Union dressed up as a Hershey's chocolate bar, her husband as a graham cracker, and their daughter as a marshmallow to make up a deconstructed s'mores bar.

A pair of the photos showed off Union's incredible bikini body, with one that had her posing in the water with her leg slightly raised, flashing a smile and showing off her curves.

The compilation was a huge hit, garnering more than 110,000 likes and plenty of comments about the adorable family.

"Too cute. I can't take it," one person wrote.

"Your daughter so cute love her realness she is too real she looks like your husband," added another.

Union then shared another Instagram post with the three of them posing together, showing Kaavia perched atop her father's shoulders as they posed together in a green field. In the caption, Union wrote that she was looking forward to the year ahead.

"Leaving 2020 with [heart emoji] and walking into 2021 full of hope, healing, grace & more," she wrote.

Like the image of her top photos from 2020, this drew a big reaction from fans, including many who were happy to see her optimism and happy spirit at the end of what was a trying time for many people. Others noted how happy the family looks, especially their toddler. The couple welcomed their little girl via surrogacy back in 2018 and have shared their journey into parenthood with their followers on social media.

"Kaavia smiles upon this new year? I think we're gonna be alright," one person commented on the snap.

Those who follow Union's social media feed have already seen some glimpses of her amazing bikini body. As The Inquisitr noted, the family was able to squeeze in some time at the beach amid coronavirus lockdowns, including a picture back in August that showed Union rocking a thong two-piece swimsuit. The picture showed her perched on a boat, smiling as she looked out over the glistening water.

