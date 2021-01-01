Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Short Sequined Dress On New Years Eve: 'Breaking Up With 2020'

Alexa Collins appeared to have a blast ringing in the New Year. The model and social media influencer took to her Instagram page on January 1 to share a series of sizzling snaps for her New Year celebrations.

The model included six photos that saw her in the same sexy outfit. In the first photo in the set, Alexa posed with her chest facing toward the camera. She stood next to a pool with a basketball hoop, and the sky was dark. Alexa appeared to be taking a step forward, and her feet were staggered. She draped one arm near her side and bent the opposite at the elbow, twirling a few strands of hair between her fingers. She looked off-camera and wore a smile on her face.

In the second update, celebrations were in order. Alexa closed her eyes and raised one arm up toward the sky. The third shot took a more serious tone as Alexa gazed into the lens with an alluring stare. The next few photos showed Alexa having a blast with some friends.

She opted for a curve-hugging dress that did her nothing but favors. The garment was sequined, which was fitting for ringing in another year. It had a slight turtleneck that covered her collar and long sleeves that opened up near her elbow, showing her slender arms. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. Its hemline was worn high on her leg, treating her 1.2 million fans to a great look at her bronze stems.

Alexa rocked a pair of strappy, white heels that added some height to her frame. She wore a metallic purse slung over her shoulder and sported a few other bold accessories, including a diamond ring. She styled her long, blond tresses with a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders.

In the caption of the update, Alexa shared that she was "breaking up with 2020." Fans seemed thrilled with the most recent addition to her feed, and it's accrued more than 12,000 likes and 170-plus comments. Some Instagrammers sent well-wishes while a few more used emoji to express their thoughts.

"Happy new year!!! May 2021 bring you more success and happiness," one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts.

"Most beautiful ever on IG period," a second social media user chimed in.

"Take care baby! All the best for 2021! Hopefuly [sic] more photos of you as well," another fan commented.

"You are such a stunning beauty! I love you," a fourth wrote.