Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 1, 2021
Addison Rae Rocks Instagram In Backless, Semi-Sheer Dress
nsfw
Ryan Aston

TikTok queen, actress and model Addison Rae got her 2021 off to a stylish start with a trio of tempting snaps that were infused with alluring evening wear. In her latest photo update, which appeared on her timeline on the morning of January 1, the trend-setting 20-year-old rocked Instagram with a slideshow in which she sported a sexy, black dress that was made even more enticing by large swaths of semi-sheer material.

Even as a picturesque, nighttime cityscape filled the background behind her, the He's All That star nonetheless managed to own the frame with her sultry showing of skin and a sensuous, rear-view display of her bombshell curves.

In the accompanying caption, Rae pleaded for the new year to provide "LOTS OF FUN" for her and her 33.3 million followers on the platform. Clearly, she was doing her best to help make it happen with her saucy, New Year's Day spread.

Rae's fans seemed to appreciate the effort, double-tapping the sexy share to the tune of more than a million likes in less than 30 minutes. The comments section was on fire as well; as of this writing, 8,000-plus replies had been left in the thread.

"You look so good baby girl!!" exclaimed one avid supporter.

"What Omgggg you are so Awesome addiiiiii," wrote another commenter. "This girl is a top model [heart emoji]."

"ADDISON YOU LOOK SO CUTE," gushed a third devotee. "I WISH U ALL THE BEST ANGEL"

"Damn let us see it all why don't you," added a fourth follower.

Rae was snapped from a side-to-back-view angle in all three of the uploaded photos as she leaned against the railing of a high-rise balcony. The city skies were black, but the scene was suitably illuminated by lights that emanated from a myriad of windows in the buildings that surrounded her. Meanwhile, her slightly sun-kissed frame popped against the nighttime backdrop.

The first slide featured a medium-wide shot that showed the social media sensation turning her head to her left to peer in the camera's direction. She caressed her abdomen with the corresponding hand as she did so while her other arm rested on the railing. Rae's straight, brunette locks blanketed her back, which was bare save for her shoulder and back straps.

Her side, midsection and lower back were similarly well-evidenced through the sheer sections of her dress.

She struck a similar pose in slide No. 2, except she had been snapped from a significantly closer range, which showed her face in considerable detail. Her brown eyes glinted in the light as she stared into the camera, and her rosy cheeks gave off a similar shine. Meanwhile, her pink lips were parted, revealing some of her pearly-white teeth.

Rae put the proverbial bow on her pictorial with a third shot that closely resembled the first picture in the series.

In an earlier update, Rae got flirty while posing in a tiny top and bikini bottom while aboard a boat.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.