Ayesha Curry Gets Cozy With Husband Stephen Curry In An Adorable Instagram Update

Foodie and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry surprised her 7.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of snaps in which she got cozy with her husband, professional basketball player Stephen Curry. The photos appeared to have been taken at the Curry home, and they were in a simple space with white walls and hardwood flooring underneath them.

Ayesha got colorful with an oversized blue tie-dye T-Shirt that draped over her svelte figure. She paired the top with shorts that featured a tan print and chocolate brown trim along the legs, as well as a drawstring waist. Her toned legs were exposed in the shorts, and she finished off her look with a pair of hoop earrings and some fuzzy socks.

Her hair was pulled back in a sleek low bun that allowed her flawless features to shine, and in the first image she held a beverage glass in one hand while her other hand rested atop her husband, her wedding rings glittering on her finger.

Stephen kept things casual as well, opting for dark gray sweatpants, a graphic T-Shirt, and a black hoodie with a zipper going all the way down the front. He also had a pair of glasses perched atop his nose, and he rested one of his legs over his wife as the duo exchanged laughter, leaning in to one another as they shared the sweet moment.

In the second slide, the two exchanged sultry eye contact as Ayesha raised her glass to her lips, and for the third, they had dissolved into giggles again. Ayesha paired the intimate shots with a short but sweet caption encouraging her followers to "have some fun" in the new year. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 374,600 likes within 10 hours, as well as 1,092 comments from her audience.

"I live for you twoooo," one fan wrote, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

"Y'all look great," another follower chimed in.

"It's socks [with] the doggie fuzz and all the love in the looks for me," a third fan remarked, noticing several little details in the shots.

"You guys continue to inspire, Happy New Year," yet another follower commented, adding a clinking Champagne glasses emoji to mark the occasion.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha tantalized her audience with another trio of snaps. She was solo in that particular update, and rocked a colorful floral-printed dress that highlighted her fit figure as she posed outdoors, awaiting Stephen's return home.