Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 1, 2021
Ayesha Curry Gets Cozy With Husband Stephen Curry In An Adorable Instagram Update
instagram
Ava Bennet

Foodie and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry surprised her 7.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of snaps in which she got cozy with her husband, professional basketball player Stephen Curry. The photos appeared to have been taken at the Curry home, and they were in a simple space with white walls and hardwood flooring underneath them.

Ayesha got colorful with an oversized blue tie-dye T-Shirt that draped over her svelte figure. She paired the top with shorts that featured a tan print and chocolate brown trim along the legs, as well as a drawstring waist. Her toned legs were exposed in the shorts, and she finished off her look with a pair of hoop earrings and some fuzzy socks.

Her hair was pulled back in a sleek low bun that allowed her flawless features to shine, and in the first image she held a beverage glass in one hand while her other hand rested atop her husband, her wedding rings glittering on her finger.

Stephen kept things casual as well, opting for dark gray sweatpants, a graphic T-Shirt, and a black hoodie with a zipper going all the way down the front. He also had a pair of glasses perched atop his nose, and he rested one of his legs over his wife as the duo exchanged laughter, leaning in to one another as they shared the sweet moment.

In the second slide, the two exchanged sultry eye contact as Ayesha raised her glass to her lips, and for the third, they had dissolved into giggles again. Ayesha paired the intimate shots with a short but sweet caption encouraging her followers to "have some fun" in the new year. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 374,600 likes within 10 hours, as well as 1,092 comments from her audience.

"I live for you twoooo," one fan wrote, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

"Y'all look great," another follower chimed in.

"It's socks [with] the doggie fuzz and all the love in the looks for me," a third fan remarked, noticing several little details in the shots.

"You guys continue to inspire, Happy New Year," yet another follower commented, adding a clinking Champagne glasses emoji to mark the occasion.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha tantalized her audience with another trio of snaps. She was solo in that particular update, and rocked a colorful floral-printed dress that highlighted her fit figure as she posed outdoors, awaiting Stephen's return home.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.